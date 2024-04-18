First Nations actress Sherry-Lee Watson wears Ikuntji Artists at Heartbreak High Season 2 premiere

Since making it on the big screen in Netflix's first season of Heartbreak High, Arrernte actress Sherry Lee Watson's status and acting career have only risen.

Now returning for the television series second season, the down-to-earth Indigenous actress has stepped out on the premiere's red carpet in nothing other than an Ikuntji Artists-designed jumpsuit.

Created by First Nations artist Eunice Napanangka Jack with Jas Pakay as the garment's maker and Anastasia Keshan as creative director, the floor-grazing halter neck jumpsuit was covered in the artist's Kuruyultu Flowers' artwork.

With a dominant black background, the blue and red-hued flowers acted as a catching contrast to the garment's darker tone. With a deep v-cut and high halter neck fit, the jumpsuit was not only a sophisticated fashion choice for Watson but also an opportunity to support and champion community and its talented creatives.

"How deadly to be able to wear some artwork from our neighbours in the Western Desert on such a special occasion," Watson said.

"HBH (Heart Break High) season 2 is out now and no. 1 on Netflix Australia and number 7 in the world as of today."

Sherry-Lee Watson wearing Ikuntji Artists at Heart Break High Season 2 premiere. (Image: Instagram @sherryleewatson)

Playing the character of Missy in Heart Break High, Watson's character will return in Season 2 for a performance that is sure to propel her acting career even further.

Her role as Missy in Heartbreak High in 2022 was the actress' very first acting role. Watson first shared her excitement about her role playing Missy with the National Indigenous Times and Style Up back in 2022.

"This was my first project out of school and my first professional job so I was quite nervous," Watson told Style Up in 2022.

Watson further shared how having another First Nations cast member, like Thomas Weatherall who plays Malakai, as well as several First Nations writers and production on set, (like Meyne Wyatt behind the scenes) has significantly helped.

"Having Tom (Weatherall) on set and having somebody that I knew had a similar lived experience to me in the arts world," she said.

"That's a very specific experience that you can't really relate to a lot of other people around."

Heartbreak High promotional poster. (Image: Instagram @netflixanz)

With the Australian television series centring around the students and teachers of Hartley High, the program takes viewers on the journey of the characters' triumphs, dilemmas and more.

Thanks to the program's comedic background, reliability and discussion of real-world ongoing issues, the Netflix series gained mass popularity in 2022, so much so it has now returned for a second season in 2024.

Whilst the acting industry, is still lacking when it comes to First Nations representation, it is great to see younger Indigenous actors and actresses now being provided with the opportunity and platform to showcase their talent and rise to the occasion.

Watson's performance in Heartbreak High continues to be a direct example of this.

Heartbreak High is now streaming on Netflix.

