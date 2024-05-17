NSW's Baxter free for Origin II after shot on Temara

NSW five-eighth Corban Baxter is free to play in State of Origin II after being handed a warning for making dangerous contact with Zahara Temara's legs as she kicked in the series opener.

The NRL has been quick to come down on men's players for making late contact with the kicker's legs this season, so Baxter appeared to be in hot water after going on report early in the Sky Blues' 22-12 win at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Baxter followed through as she attempted a charge-down, making contact with the Queensland halfback's right leg forcing her to be off balance.

Baxter was permitted to remain on the field and Temara played on unencumbered, unlike NRL playmakers Lachlan Ilias and Brad Schneider who sustained leg injuries after similar late contact.

On Friday morning, the match review committee charged Baxter with grade-one dangerous contact, which carries a warning with an early guilty plea.

The Sydney Roosters five-eighth will only face a one-game suspension in the highly unlikely event she challenges the charge.

NSW coach Kylie Hilder had downplayed the shot after the game, the first of the inaugural three-match series.

"I don't think she was deliberately attacking the legs. It was just an unfortunate situation," Hilder said.

Temara also received a grade-one dangerous contact charge for putting a hip drop-style tackle on player-of-the-match Yasmin Clydsdale in the first half, but escaped with a warning.

