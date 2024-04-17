Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Finlayson clarifies podcast comments over three-match ban for homophobic slur

Jarred Cross -
Finlayson commented on his three-match ban while joining his wife Kellie's Sh!t Talkers podcast (Image: AAP)

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has attempted to clarify his vented irritation at being handed a three-match suspension for his homophobic slur directed at an Essendon player during Gather Round.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Sh!t Talkers podcast, co-hosted by his wife Kellie, Finlayson voiced his take on "good, bad and offensive" matters from the week.

After saying he was pleased to have his wife and young daughter back after an interstate trip, and saddened by devastating public events which took place in Sydney over the weekend, Finlayson moved on to make a short commented on his sanction.

"My 'offensive' is it pissed me off that I got a three-week suspension," Finlayson said, via AAP.

"That's it. That's tipped me over the edge. That's about it. We'll leave it there and (at) that and move on."

As of Wednesday morning his comments around the ban have been deleted from the episode.

Finlayson did not go into specific details of his frustrations.

In a statement via Port Adelaide later on Wednesday, Finlayson said he was most upset with the position he had put himself and the club in as a result of his slur.

"When re-thinking my comments today, it's clear that I should have provided more context," Finlayson said.

"On reflection, I should have explained that I was bitterly disappointed that I said what I did during the game and I am bitterly disappointed that I put myself and the club in the position I did. That is what I am most upset with.

"What I said on the field that night was totally unacceptable. I knew that at the time and I know it now. I stress, I have no issue with the sanction at all."

The 28-year-old has apologised for the slur, fronting the media the day following the incident, and extending an apology to the LGBTQIA+ community after the AFL handed down their decision to sideline him last week.

Finlayson was found to have breached league 'Conduct Unbecoming' league rules, and made to take part in Pride in Sport training at his own cost.

It's the same breach the AFL found North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson guilty of in the weeks leading up to the premiership season for language directed at St Kilda players in the fallout of Jy Simpkin's concussion in a practice match.

Clarkson was handed a $20,000 fine and a suspended two match suspension, prompting comparisons between his and Finlayson's result both before and after the Port star's consequences were confirmed.

AFL Players' Association boss Paul Marsh, who also stood firm Finlayson's words were "unacceptable, hurtful, and have no place in the game or society", said the discrepancy "highlights the lack of clarity" and pleaded for an "urgent review of the sanctioning framework".

"We have fundamental concerns about this and historical AFL outcomes that result in discrepancies when sanctioning players in comparison to officials," Marsh said.

"We believe the AFL is consistently inconsistent and there are double standards in its approach to dealing with players compared to others on behavioural matters.

On Monday, AFL commission chair Richard Goyder defended the league's decision.

"I don't think there's a difference in the sense that the AFL has taken a very strong stance on that issue - and that stance is the most important thing," he told reporters, via AAP.

"We'll look at the penalty...hopefully this never happens again.

"If it does happen again, we'll look at an appropriate penalty under the circumstances.

"Both penalties were a very strong signal from the AFL that there's no place in our game for those sort of actions."

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jarred Cross   

Sport
The Fitzroy Valley basketball program bringing community together in droves
A mid-week evening youth basketball competition in the Kimberley’s Fitzroy Valle...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024
Sport
Fresh allegations against troubled Roo Tarryn Thomas emerge
Police are investigating alleged harassment of a former partner by troubled form...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
Sport
Veteran Matildas keeper Lydia Williams announces international retirement
Matildas veteran and Noongar woman Lydia Williams has called time on her near 20...
Jarred Cross 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."