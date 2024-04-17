Finlayson clarifies podcast comments over three-match ban for homophobic slur

Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has attempted to clarify his vented irritation at being handed a three-match suspension for his homophobic slur directed at an Essendon player during Gather Round.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Sh!t Talkers podcast, co-hosted by his wife Kellie, Finlayson voiced his take on "good, bad and offensive" matters from the week.

After saying he was pleased to have his wife and young daughter back after an interstate trip, and saddened by devastating public events which took place in Sydney over the weekend, Finlayson moved on to make a short commented on his sanction.

"My 'offensive' is it pissed me off that I got a three-week suspension," Finlayson said, via AAP.

"That's it. That's tipped me over the edge. That's about it. We'll leave it there and (at) that and move on."

As of Wednesday morning his comments around the ban have been deleted from the episode.

Finlayson did not go into specific details of his frustrations.

In a statement via Port Adelaide later on Wednesday, Finlayson said he was most upset with the position he had put himself and the club in as a result of his slur.

"When re-thinking my comments today, it's clear that I should have provided more context," Finlayson said.

"On reflection, I should have explained that I was bitterly disappointed that I said what I did during the game and I am bitterly disappointed that I put myself and the club in the position I did. That is what I am most upset with.

"What I said on the field that night was totally unacceptable. I knew that at the time and I know it now. I stress, I have no issue with the sanction at all."

The 28-year-old has apologised for the slur, fronting the media the day following the incident, and extending an apology to the LGBTQIA+ community after the AFL handed down their decision to sideline him last week.

Finlayson was found to have breached league 'Conduct Unbecoming' league rules, and made to take part in Pride in Sport training at his own cost.

It's the same breach the AFL found North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson guilty of in the weeks leading up to the premiership season for language directed at St Kilda players in the fallout of Jy Simpkin's concussion in a practice match.

Clarkson was handed a $20,000 fine and a suspended two match suspension, prompting comparisons between his and Finlayson's result both before and after the Port star's consequences were confirmed.

AFL Players' Association boss Paul Marsh, who also stood firm Finlayson's words were "unacceptable, hurtful, and have no place in the game or society", said the discrepancy "highlights the lack of clarity" and pleaded for an "urgent review of the sanctioning framework".

"We have fundamental concerns about this and historical AFL outcomes that result in discrepancies when sanctioning players in comparison to officials," Marsh said.

"We believe the AFL is consistently inconsistent and there are double standards in its approach to dealing with players compared to others on behavioural matters.

On Monday, AFL commission chair Richard Goyder defended the league's decision.

"I don't think there's a difference in the sense that the AFL has taken a very strong stance on that issue - and that stance is the most important thing," he told reporters, via AAP.

"We'll look at the penalty...hopefully this never happens again.

"If it does happen again, we'll look at an appropriate penalty under the circumstances.

"Both penalties were a very strong signal from the AFL that there's no place in our game for those sort of actions."