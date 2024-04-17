Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Disability service cops $1.8m fine for burns death

Miklos Bolza -
LiveBetter has been fined $1.8 million after an Indigenous woman woman died from burns. (Image: Stephanie Gardiner/AAP PHOTOS)

A disability support provider has been fined $1.8 million after admitting serious shortfalls in staff training that led to a vulnerable Indigenous woman dying from burns after being given a bath.

Kyah Lucas suffered burns to 35 to 40 per cent of her body when she was bathed at her home in Orange, in central-west NSW, by two workers from NDIS provider LiveBetter on February 2, 2022.

The 28-year-old died in a Sydney hospital five days later.

The Federal Court on Wednesday ordered LiveBetter, the largest disability services provider in regional NSW, to pay the $1.8 million penalty.

"Almost the maximum penalty has been awarded with respect to the specific contraventions closely aligned with Ms Lucas's tragic, untimely death," Justice Elizabeth Raper said.

The firm's 17 contraventions for failing to comply with standards imposed by the National Disability Insurance Scheme were extremely serious, the judge said.

"LiveBetter's failures were antithetical to the stated object of the statutory scheme, to protect and prevent Ms Lucas from harm arising from unsafe supports and services provided under the scheme," she said.

The NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission sued the company in March 2023.

Both parties told a hearing a year later that they had agreed on the $1.8 million penalty during mediation talks.

Ms Lucas was non-verbal with thin skin, conditions that left her vulnerable to high temperatures as she was unable to communicate pain.

One of her carers ran a bath at her family's home and checked the water with her hand, believing it was "fine", according to an agreed statement of facts.

The support workers realised the bath was too hot when Ms Lucas began to move and vocalise in an unusual way.

Her skin was peeling when she was removed from the steaming bath and a control panel showed the water temperature was 60C, rather than the usual maximum setting of 42C.

"The tragic circumstances of this case speak loudly in favour of the court, as strongly as possible, marking its disapproval of the contravening conduct," Justice Raper said.

A LiveBetter spokeswoman said the disability provider accepted the penalty and the seriousness of the circumstances surrounding the death.

"Everybody in the LiveBetter community has been deeply saddened by the death of Kyah Lucas in February 2022," she said in a statement.

"Kyah's death is a tragedy that has impacted all of us and our deepest sympathies remain with her family."

A review had been implemented at LiveBetter and "significant steps" had already been taken to strengthen the firm's safety measures, the spokeswoman added.

LiveBetter has been ordered to pay the NDIS commissioner's legal costs of running the case.

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905

Miklos Bolza - AAP

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Miklos Bolza   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."