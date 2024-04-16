Gomeroi Rapper Kobie Dee drops new hard-hitting single 'Warriors and Storytellers'

Gomeroi rapper, Kobi Dee, has unveiled his latest track - Warriors & Storytellers.

In this release, he intertwines an arpeggiated trumpet with a trap hip-hop beat, offering a glimpse into his personal narrative.

"I just had me a good year

And I doubled up on my funds

Got a gold plaque on my wall now

Sh*t, I take it all as it comes

I just put a ring on my girl now cause i been knowing she the one

And we just had us a son

New times have only begun

I told you all we ain't done"

The 'Gold Plaque' to which Kobi Dee refers is his 2019 single Jody (Bad Apples Music), which has gone Gold, meaning he has shipped 35,000 copies of the single.

Accompanying the release of Warriors and Storytellers, Kobie Dee has dropped a music video boasting stunning visuals.

The video uses a boxing motif with a coming-of-age narrative, adding depth to the song's thematic elements.

Through his music Kobie Dee champions the values of hard work and unity, underscoring their significance in shaping his life's trajectory.

"This track for me is like a victory lap - the end of a journey and the start of a new chapter," he said.

"In this track I highlight the year where a lot has changed for the better and where a lot of hard work has paid off."

In the span of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Kobie Dee has achieved significant milestones.

His most recent release - Statistic - delves into his personal observations, shedding light on the systemic issues affecting Aboriginal communities.

Additionally, he featured on the podcast "Take Flight" as a guest, delivering impactful verses during his Sky Session, further solidifying his presence in the hip-hop realm.

Kobie Dee's stage presence has been notable at various esteemed venues and events.

He has graced stages at the Yabun Festival, Yo MTV Raps, Oxford Arts Factory, Better Daze, Sydney Festival, This That Festival, and notably, the Sydney Opera House as part of Briggs' Bad Apples House Party for Vivid LIVE 2019, among others.

The single is available on many major streaming services now.