UMI Arts invites First Nations Artists to showcase work in 2024

UMI Arts, a prominent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and cultural organisation in Far North Queensland, is concluding a massive year by inviting members and First Nations artists to participate in its 2024 exhibition program.

UMI Arts' Artistic Director, Lisa Michl Ko-manggén (OAM), emphasised the pivotal nature of 2023, noting the organisation's delivery of a dynamic program benefiting the region's First Nations' art practice and industry.

This inclusive initiative welcomes emerging, early career, mid-career, and established artists to participate.

"We are particularly proud of the momentum built throughout 2023 and our exhibition program that has engaged more artists and showcased more artworks than in previous years," Ms Ko-manggén (OAM) said.

"Looking to 2024 as a period of continued growth, we are now calling for expressions of interest from existing and prospective artist members to participate in our annual exhibition series that gets underway from March 2024."

Ms. Ko-manggén highlighted that UMI Arts membership is free, providing numerous benefits such as exhibition opportunities, profile building, workshops, and representation at art fairs across Australia.

"We are continually seeking new ways of representing our members and developing partnerships outside of UMI Arts' gallery, from private commissions to public initiatives," she said.

Launching UMI Arts' 2024 exhibition series in March, "You & Me" welcomes artworks in all mediums.

Expressions of Interest are open to all First Nations artist members between now and on 2 February 2024.

The signature Freshwater Saltwater showcase includes significant new works in any medium.

Expressions of Interest conclude on 24 May 2024, and the exhibition is scheduled to open in July.

Indigenous individuals aged 15 years and above, with a bloodline connection to Far North Queensland, can join for free and membership forms can be submitted in person or emailed to [email protected].

The details of the EOIs are available online.