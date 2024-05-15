Behind the scenes at Australian Fashion Week with First Nations model Lisa Fatnowna

No stranger to the modelling scene, Indigenous model Lisa Fatnowna is paving her way forward in the fashion industry in the most creative and enthusiastic way.

With the talented model walking in several shows during Australian Fashion Week this month, Style Up spoke with Fatnowna to discuss the fashion spectacle that is fashion week after she spent and extended Christmas break at home.

"My manager Greta and I spoke about taking my hair back to its natural colour, so it was a full reset heading into work, with new digitals and new comp cards, so I am feeling fresh and excited," Fatnowna told Style Up.

"I've been attending events and styling sessions, along with general castings and fashion week castings."

Fatnowna said she's always loved Australian Fashion Week.

"The main thing I love looking forward to is catching up with friends, and meeting new people from not only around Australia, but people from other countries with different backgrounds and unique stories," she said.

"I also thrive off the hype of the week, the excitement fuels me."

Lisa Fatnowna on the Carla Zampatti runway at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

When it comes to her history on the AFW runway, the talented model is certainly familiar with this Sydney catwalk, having walked in several shows over the years.

"2021 was the first year I went to castings, and I began with 'The Welcome to Country' driven by First Nations Fashion Design, I also walked that show, and the Indigenous Fashion Projects that same year," she said.

"2022, I walked the First Nation Fashion Design show again and then 2023 was a major year for me, I walked in seven shows."

In 2024 Fatnowna's success has only risen with the model confirmed to walk for a variety of runways in the events 2024 program, with the young model say she was eagerly looking forward to walking for female-led First Nations fashion brand, Liandra, who presented earlier in the week.

"I am excited to walk for Liandra, I first encountered Liandra back in 2019 where I was just modelling indigenous brands in Cairns," Fatnowna told Style Up earlier this week

"I wore one of her pieces from her first collection and have been obsessed with her ever since. I was lucky enough to attend her launch for her newest collection 'Fruits by the Sea'.

"During this launch, Liandra spoke about her community and how the impact of ships has affected her waterways and country. I learnt not only about how sustainable her brand is but sustainable fishing and that intrigued me when it comes to sustainability as it does affect the land that communities live off."

Lisa Fatnowna on the Carla Zampatti runway at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Whilst she has no set plans for after fashion week, the down to earth creative is hoping to network and reconnect with other industry goers who may be attending.

"It's such an amazing time to reconnect with everyone in the industry, you can never be sure of what opportunities will pop up," she said.

Lisa Fatnowna on the runway at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Aside from building connections and her portfolio, Fatnowna is also hoping her presence on the runway continues to inspire and motivate other Indigenous male and female models and creatives to push forward and pursue a career within the industry.

"When growing up I didn't have many role models to look to, so I'm hoping that my presence can inspire others to have a go at anything that they strive for," she said.

"From when I first started until now, there are so many Indigenous males and females to look out for on the runway. Charvarnie Walsh, Em Stenberg, Luca Saunders and plenty more to name will appear in AFW 2024."

Lisa Fatnowna on the Mastani runway at Australian Fashion Week. (Image: Getty Images)

Whilst only May, Fatnowna said she has a big year planned with more opportunities being presented to her on a daily basis.

"A big goal of mine is to travel, and this dream is starting to become a reality now with the support of my agency," she said.

"This is a massive step in my career, especially for an Indigenous person coming from a small town and I'm hoping that this move will further my career as I do want to be a representative for mob and let the world know that we are here."

