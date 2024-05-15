First Nations dance college receives $13 million in Federal Budget

One of Australia's premier First Nations training colleges has received $13 million as part of the Federal Budget.

NAISDA Dance College is one of the only First Nations members among the eight national arts training organisations, commonly known as the Arts8 that received a total of $115.2 million over four years.

It follows a 2023 Sustainability Review of all Arts8 organisations commissioned independently by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

NAISDA chairperson and proud Wiradjuri woman, Mayrah Sonter said her organisation was grateful for the funding.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the Minister for the Arts, the Hon Tony Burke MP, and the Office for the Arts for their support in recognising NAISDA's pivotal role as a unique, world-first First Nations dance and creative arts education and training organisation," Ms Sonter said.

"We are dedicated to empowering our young people, enabling early pathways to a world of creative opportunities and disciplines, while also fostering lifelong learning."

Ms Sonter said the funding would further strengthen NAISDA's position as a leader in arts education for First Nations Australians.

The sustainable investment would also maintain the college's unique learning model, informed by cultural connection and practice, which delivers nationally recognised qualifications.

The First Nations student completion rate is significantly higher than other accredited tertiary programs within Vocational Education and Training.

"NAISDA provides a transformative education approach, which fosters creative excellence, cultural connection and self-determination," Ms Sonter said.

"This uplift means we can increase capacity and be focussed and responsive to what the sector and our communities need."

"We all want to see foundations in place where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people are strong in self, culture and supported in their aspirations to realise their incredible potential."

As a unique world-first dance and creative arts education and training organisation, NAISDA empowers First Nations people to fulfil their personal and career ambitions through lifelong learning, skills development and connection to culture.