Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

First Nations dance college receives $13 million in Federal Budget

Brendan Foster -
NAISDA Dance College has been allocated $13 million in this year's federal budget. (Image: NAISDA Dance College)

One of Australia's premier First Nations training colleges has received $13 million as part of the Federal Budget.

NAISDA Dance College is one of the only First Nations members among the eight national arts training organisations, commonly known as the Arts8 that received a total of $115.2 million over four years.

It follows a 2023 Sustainability Review of all Arts8 organisations commissioned independently by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

NAISDA chairperson and proud Wiradjuri woman, Mayrah Sonter said her organisation was grateful for the funding.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the Minister for the Arts, the Hon Tony Burke MP, and the Office for the Arts for their support in recognising NAISDA's pivotal role as a unique, world-first First Nations dance and creative arts education and training organisation," Ms Sonter said.

"We are dedicated to empowering our young people, enabling early pathways to a world of creative opportunities and disciplines, while also fostering lifelong learning."

Ms Sonter said the funding would further strengthen NAISDA's position as a leader in arts education for First Nations Australians.

The sustainable investment would also maintain the college's unique learning model, informed by cultural connection and practice, which delivers nationally recognised qualifications.

The First Nations student completion rate is significantly higher than other accredited tertiary programs within Vocational Education and Training.

"NAISDA provides a transformative education approach, which fosters creative excellence, cultural connection and self-determination," Ms Sonter said.

"This uplift means we can increase capacity and be focussed and responsive to what the sector and our communities need."

"We all want to see foundations in place where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people are strong in self, culture and supported in their aspirations to realise their incredible potential."

As a unique world-first dance and creative arts education and training organisation, NAISDA empowers First Nations people to fulfil their personal and career ambitions through lifelong learning, skills development and connection to culture.

   Related   

Sport
Notable edge as Walyalup unveils 2024 recognition of rich Indigenous history
It was anchors away as Fremantle Football Club unveiled its sharp new Indigenous...
David Prestipino 15 May 2024
Culture
Mangarri man: From Halls Creek with Love
First love is the sweetest they say and so it was for me when I tasted my first...
Phil Docherty 14 May 2024
News
Koonibba's rocket plans raise Elder's concerns over sacred sites
A 11.5-metre German rocket took flight from the remote South Australian town of...
Joseph Guenzler 14 May 2024
Culture
House of Darwin collaborate with First Nations artist Tiger Yaltangki
Known for their collaboration collections which fuse culture, storytelling and f...
Phoebe Blogg 14 May 2024

   Brendan Foster   

Culture
First Nations dance college receives $13 million in Federal Budget
One of Australia’s premier First Nations training colleges has received $13 mill...
Brendan Foster 15 May 2024
News
Uncle Rob Cooley awarded Honorary Fellow of the University of Sydney
Saltwater man Uncle Rob Cooley has been awarded an Honorary Fellow of the Univer...
Brendan Foster 14 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
Broome-based publisher Magabala Books wins major gong at Australian Book Industry Awards
A Western Australian First Nations publishing company has picked up a top gong a...
Brendan Foster 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."