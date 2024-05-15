Joseph and James prepares for pathways program runway finale at 2024 Australian Fashion Week

Few would argue the success of Joseph & James has only risen since the brand's last presentation at Australia Fashion Week in 2023.

Now returning for the second time, the popular menswear brand will feature in the David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects Runway.

As one of the successful First Nations fashion brands to be apart of the Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) 2024 Pathways Program, this year will also mark the brand's last time presenting on the IFP runway.

For brand founder and designer Juanita Page, being apart of IFP's Pathways Program has been an amazing experience, filled with various opportunities for both her and her brand.

"The IFP Pathways Program has created various opportunities, however, I think the one I have found most valuable has been connecting to people," she said.

"Whether that be the talented designers I sit alongside, the mentors that have come on board, industry professionals I've met along this journey, or the IFP and David Jones teams, it's been great getting to yarn and learn from those connections during this experience."

"...I look forward to bringing something fresh to this year's show."

Models wearing Joseph & James on the Urban Oasis runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival. (Image: Lucas Dawson)

Having only recently participated in PayPal's Melbourne Fashion Festival earlier this year, it has been a busy start to 2024 for Page and the brand.

Now stepping on the Australian Fashion Week runway with a new collection, all eyes are set to be on the brand this week as their debut their new 'Joseph's' collection.

"We've been developing a new collection and considering what our next steps will be as a brand," she said.

"We will be debuting a brand-new collection—Part Three: The Josephs— that is true to our aesthetic, featuring curated textures, unifying colour palettes, and original prints.

"This collection explores my generational history and is inspired by key eras that my grandfather and father lived through as they each navigated early adulthood as Aboriginal, South Sea Islander and Samoan men in Mackay, Queensland.

"Both bearers of the name 'Joseph', this is a collection that will serve as a thank you, an appreciation for the sacrifices made by the men that paved the way for me to step into the richness of life and opportunities that were out of reach in their time."

Models backstage wearing Joseph & James at PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival. (Image: Dan Castano)

Despite Page being extremely eager and excited to showcase and spotlight her brand, she is also thrilled to be presenting alongside her other talented and highly creative IFP Pathways Program designers.

"It's an honour to showcase alongside the other deadly creatives. I've really valued getting to know the designers within this cohort," she said.

"We each bring something different to the table – design, storytelling, knowledge – and being a part of a collective experience like the Pathways Program has helped to form some great connections that will continue outside of the program."

(Image: Lucas Dawson)

With hype surrounding the show only building, Page is brimming with both excitement and possibly a few nerves.

That said, the talented designer is eager to showcase the brands newest collection, confirming Part Three: 'The Josephs', will also be available for consumers to purchase very soon.

"Part Three: The Josephs will launch later this year, so we look forward to bringing some fresh pieces to the local market very soon," she said.

