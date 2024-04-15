New cancer screening van aims to assist Victorian regional communities

Cancer treatment and screening in rural and regional Victoria will be enhanced by a dedicated promotion van which will assist Indigenous-led health organisations to support healthy communities.

A new partnership between the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO) and Green Cross Project Inc (GCPI) was announced on Monday for the van, which is adorned with art by renowned Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta artist Lynette Briggs.

"The health promotion van will deliver comprehensive health services, focusing on rural and regional areas. It will place special emphasis on cancer screenings and retina screenings for Aboriginal communities in Victoria," VACCHO said in a statement.

"This exciting initiative aims to amplify the impact of Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCOs) by enhancing accessibility and community engagement."

The initiative comes in response to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) highlighting a widening gap in cancer mortality rates between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people throughout Australia.

Despite improvements, First Nations people are 14 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, and 45 per cent more likely to die of the illness.

VACCHO chief executive Jill Gallagher told National Indigenous Times the new van was an "amazing donation" from GCPI and was going to travel around Victoria and help "raise awareness in our communities".

She said Indigenous communities were no more prone to get cancer than any other Australian citizen but were not presenting and being screened at the same rate.

"Our people are dying with cancer, but non-Aboriginal communities are living longer with cancer," he Gunditjmara woman said.

"That simply says we are not accessing information, and we are not accessing screening. This van will help to alleviate some of that."

Ms Gallagher, herself a cancer survivor, has regularly advocated for more Indigenous health programs in the hands of Indigenous people.

She told National Indigenous Times that "Aboriginal health in Aboriginal hands will make a difference, and this is what this is all about".

She noted the importance of a partnership with a mainstream group like GCPI, which offers more resources to address prevention, arguing, "this is what this van will do".

GCPI chairman Anthony Kennedy said they were "delighted" to extend their partnership with VACCHO, which began in 2020 with community engagement and awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This collaborative effort signifies a significant step toward enhancing access and engagement with health services," Mr Kennedy said.

"This is consistent with the ethos of the organisation and members of the Order of St Lazarus who established GCPI."

Mr Kennedy, who grew up in regional Victoria, said he was "extremely excited" to see the new van out in the communities and helping people access better health care and outcomes.

"The van launch symbolises a shared commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering health equity for all," he said.