Leedal Foundation thank Woodside for supporting locally-led flood relief efforts

Members of the Fitzroy Valley-based Leedal foundation have presented Woodside with two paintings as a thank you gesture for the company's support for locally-led flood relief efforts.

Woodside and other companies donated to Leedal's relief fund after the catastrophic floods which battered the Kimberley region, particularly the Fitzroy Valley, in January this year.

The gas company gave $500,000.

Of the more than $600,000 in total raised by Leedal, roughly $450,000 has been spent on flood relief and assistance with a focus on family households with food vouchers and support to key Aboriginal organisations impacted by the floods.

Woodside chief executive Meg O'Neill said the company was honoured to host Leedal Board Members at Mia Yellagonga to remember "the devastating Fitzroy Crossing flood earlier this year".

"It was rewarding to hear first-hand how Woodside's $500,000 donation has supported the Leedal Foundation to provide essential services to community in a time of great need. The people of Fitzroy must be commended for their strength and resilience in rebuilding after such devastation," she said.

Leedal's Chairman Patrick Green and Managing Director Wayne Bergmann gifted Woodside two pieces of artwork from the Mangkaja Art Resource Agency in Fitzroy Crossing.

"The artworks are very special, and I was deeply humbled by the kind gesture from the Foundation. The works will be proudly hung in our Perth office for all our employees to enjoy," Ms O'Neill said.

"Woodside has a long history and positive relationships with Aboriginal groups in the Kimberley, which are important as we manage our social responsibilities and continue to produce and deliver reliable energy to our customers in Australia and overseas."

Mr Green told National Indigenous Times it was good to have a donation from Woodside "without strings attached, which has enabled us to assist residents and members".

"The support has been very well received and it was much needed on the ground," he said.