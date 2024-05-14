Execution of Budget funding 'crucial' to Closing the Gap targets

The Federal government's execution of Indigenous funding programs would enhance First Nations communities more than the amount of money allocated in Tuesday night's 2024 Federal Budget, First Nations Foundation CEO Phil Usher says.

Most of the federal government's First Nations investments were confirmed in February, with its Closing the Gap plan a priority after an Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum was voted down last year.

A $770m remote jobs program, and March's announcement of a $4bn remote housing program for the Northern Territory, were the major components of the Indigenous Affairs portfolio.

The National Indigenous Australians Agency is the government organisation charged with deciding which Indigenous organisations would receive the billions in taxpayer dollars to deliver services across a variety of sectors, designed to enhance economic outcomes and the wellbeing of First Nations people.

The agency was recently warned by the Australian National Audit Office to improve its anti-fraud measures, with Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney telling National Indigenous Times last August the ANAO's findings against the Commonwealth's agency were "concerning".

The ANAO report said the NIAA was not meeting legislated requirements for "risk and fraud management" in its role managing service delivery for First Nations people.

The inadequacies forced Ms Burney to issue the NIAA with further anti-fraud measures in addition to the seven recommendations from the ANAO report, which it has.

"I am very disappointed and concerned by the ANAO's findings," Ms Burney told National Indigenous Times.

The NIAA was designed to improve Indigenous communities through the delivery of services but lacked proper oversight and compliance mechanisms to ensure funds were directed appropriately with Aboriginal service providers.

"Its frameworks for managing provider fraud and non-compliance are not fully fit-for-purpose," the report said.

First Nations Foundation CEO and Wiradjuri man Phil Usher on Tuesday said how the Indigenous funding allocated in Tuesday's 2024 Budget was crucial to the current and future wellbeing of Aboriginal people, with funding for legal services particularly critical.

"I think in terms of the amount, it's probably not as important as the execution... and making sure it's Indigenous-led and designed," he told the National Indigenous Times.

Mr Usher didn't expect "anything groundbreaking" from the Budget but said, politically, it would indicate the Albanese government's position on Indigenous affairs, ahead of next year's federal election.

Tackling entrenched inequality was the priority of the government's funding, after its Indigenous Voice to Parliament was voted down last year.

The 2024 Federal Budget commited $151m to Closing the Gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, with $20m redirected from funds relating to the unsuccessful 2023 campaign, which the government commited $364m to last year.

A focus on First Nations outcomes this year included $110m over four years to bridge the education divide, with funding to extend existing programs, develop specific policies, attract and retain First Nations teachers and support Indigenous organisations.

A voluntary prison-to-employment $76m transition program would help First Nations prisoners find jobs after release and curb reoffending rates, while a four-year, $13m youth program would help reduce Indigenous suicide rates.

Indigenous health services received a $95m allocation for treating, preventing and testing for diseases prevalent in First Nations communities.

Indigenous Australians minister, Linda Burney and Senator Malarndirri McCarthy insisted in a joint statement the government was focused on working with First Nations communities to deliver better outcomes.

First Nations should also see a decent chunk of the $23 billion the government will spend over 10 years to accelerate Australia's transition to clean energy.

The Federal government hopes to whip up private sector investment for renewable energy projects across the country, which Net Zero Australia recently estimated required clean energy infrastructure on 43 per cent of Indigenous lands for Australia to reach its emissions target by 2060.

A National Interest Framework would guide how the billions were allocated, with funding focused on clean energy manufacturing, electric battery development, hydrogen projects and solar initiatives for businesses to leverage.