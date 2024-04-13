First Nations creatives to headline at Vivid Sydney

Recognised as the Southern Hemisphere's largest multi-artform festival, Vivid Sydney is returning bigger and better in 2024.

Featuring a program brimming with First Nations talent, the year the infamous event be exploring the theme of 'Humanity' through light, music, ideas and food.

Vivid Sydney festival director, Gill Minervini said everyone is invited to be part of the global event in the world's most beautiful city to connect, create and celebrate.

"We have curated a diverse program that explores the human spirit, designed to foster connections, spark imagination and showcase the multitude of ways creativity enriches our lives," Ms Minervini said.

Speaking of music, ideas and food, this year the First Nations talent spanning across those fields has been carefully selected, with the Vivid team spotlighting the industry's top-performing Indigenous creatives.

When it comes to music, First Nations talent is in high demand. 2023's National Indigenous Music Awards Artist of the Year, Budjerah, will deliver his powerful, emotional brand of R&B pop at Vivid's Tumbalong Nights.

He will be joined by proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung woman Jem Cassar-Daley - whom many would know for her impressive performances supporting the likes of Thelma Plum and Busby Marou.

Celestial-voiced Noongar artist Bumpy, hailing from Naarm will also perform as well as Tasman Keith, a proud Gumbaynggirr man, who will be taking the stage for a co-headline performance with the powerful Noongar hip-hop artists Flewnt and Inkabee from Boorloo.

Legendary First Nations rock-reggae band No Fixed Address will also take to the stage, as will Christine Anu, Kee'ahn, Deline Briscoe, and Akala Newman.

First Nations singer Thelma Plum. (Image: supplied)

First Nations singer Bumpy. (Image: Supplied)

Meanjin-born singer-songwriter and Gamilaraay woman Thelma Plum will be performing her first headline show for the festival, closely followed by Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper, musician and activist, BARKAA.

Thelma Plum said it was "a dream" to be on the Vivid 2024 lineup.

"So honoured to headline a show at the beautiful Sydney Opera House for Vivid Live this May," Plum said.

"Cant wait for you all to see the show I am putting together for this."

Multi-talented Indigenous musician Tia Gostelow will also take to the stage at the Sydney Opera House for her exciting Vivid LIVE debut at the Utzon Room.

This is Gostelow's first appearance at the Sydney Opera House since the First Nations showcase in 2019, and marks her auspicious debut at Vivid LIVE.

"Very Very excited to announce I'm playing at Vivid Sydney this May. What a dream to be playing at Sydney Opera House," said Gostelow.

First Nations singer Tia Gostelow. (Image: supplied)

Aside from music, this year's festival will showcase First Nations talent across all realms.

One niche way the festival is spotlighting First Nations storytelling and culture is through a unique digital illustrated installation called BARNI.

BARANI, a Gadigal word meaning yesterday, offers a bittersweet narrative, rich with historical and cultural significance. It provides a new way to see the land on which we stand today.

Using a unique blend of modern, digital illustration and First Nations iconography, the digital installation is a moving coming-of-age and mother-and-son story.

The beauty of BARANI and the juxtaposition of this story against the present-day Sydney skyline, invites attendees to examine their current relationship with nature.

BARANI digital installation reflected onto Sydney's Maritime Museum. (Image: Vivid Sydney )

When it comes to food, this years Vivid food sector is also serving up a unique taste of culturally curated dishes. Each year, Vivid food strives to celebrate the diverse culinary landscape of Sydney and New South Wales.

In 2024, Vivid Sydney Fire Kitchen returns to do just that. Tandoor, teppanyaki, First Nations tucker, hearty sausage, tender brisket, charred eggplant, and aromatic satay — each night the fire kitchen will be offering up a multicultural selection of choices.

The fire kitchen will also see a range of chefs host live cooking demonstrations, discussing techniques and secrets when cooking with fire.

Vivid Fire Kitchen. (Image: Destination NSW)

New South Wales minister for the arts, John Graham, shared his excitement on the upcoming Sydney-based event, detailing that Vivid is more than just a light show.

"It's an important event every year that Sydneysiders and visitors alike have come to love. It's not just a light show, it's a celebration of light, music, ideas and food – a program full of rich cultural experiences that resonate with locals and visitors alike," Mr Graham said.

"Vivid Sydney brings together important parts of Sydney's culture - light, music, ideas and food. It celebrates what's great and unique about our city, and our state and creates a uniquely Sydney experience.

"That's why it's been so popular over so many years. This year's festival will have a variety of free and cost-effective events on offer to provide many opportunities for people to come together and celebrate."

First Nations rock-reggae band No Fixed Address. (Image:supplied)

Staged across Sydney, this year's Vivid festival locations and venues will span across Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, State Library of New South Wales, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo and more.

Vivid Sydney 2024 will engage audiences across four sectors including, Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Ideas and Vivid Food.

Vivid Light will impress with large-scale projections, immersive experiences and interactive artworks. Vivid Music will ignite the city with a curated program of live performances, concerts and DJ sets, Vivid Ideas, will strive to spark curiosity through new ways to experience ideas and Vivid Food will celebrate highlight and educate event-goers on the diverse culinary landscape of Sydney and NSW.

With an extensive program striving to spotlight and showcase First Nations talent all whilst informing and educating event-goers on Indigenous history and culture, Vivid Sydney is both an educating and engaging experience that the whole family can attend and enjoy.

Vivid Sydney will run from the 24 May to the 15 June, 2024.

