Anderson's impressive 2023 collection grows with Lions B&F

Brisbane midfielder Ally Anderson has added another line to her long CV, winning her third Lions best-and-fairest to cap off a stellar 2023, joining an exclusive club in the process.

The Gangulu woman joins competition great Erin Phillips as a multi-time club champions in premiership years after topping Brisbane's count over Isabel Dawes at the weekend.

Anderson achieved the same feat in 2019 and 2021 before claiming the AFLW best-and-fairest as the competition's best in 2022.

To go with the medal and flag, the 29-year-old received her second All- Australian selection to kick off grand final week.

She averaged 24 disposals, six tackles and four clearances in the Lions' engine room across the season.

Anderson credited her teammates for steering another stand out campaign.

"A lot of the credit needs to go to my teammates, because I am very fortunate to be part of such an incredible team who make me a better playerm," she said.

"If it wasn't for the players I have around me and our amazing coaches and support staff then I wouldn't be in this position, so a big thank you to every one of them.

"As much this award means a lot to me, what is even more special is that I got to win a premiership with my best friends for this great club last week and I couldn't be happier."

Fellow All Australian, premiership hero and Brisbane leading goalkicker, Dakota Davidson placed fifth in the count.

The Gunditjmara forward cemented herself as one of league's leading tall targets up front in 2023, ranking towards the top of the competition for goals and marking.

Courtney Hodder placed seventh after taking out the AFLPA's most courageous player award a fortnight ago.

Indigenous players across the competition have been acknowledged by their club's as key contributors.

AFLPA 22under22 vice-captain and genuine star for seasons to come, Georgie Prespakis took out Geelong's best-and-fairest count while older sister Maddy ran second in a tight finish for Essendon's top individual club honour.

Key forward Gemma Houghton finished runner up at Port, with Kangaroos midfielder Mia King and Crows' 2023 All-Australian, Danielle Ponter coming in fourth at their respective clubs.

AFLW veteran Kaitlyn Ashmore finished in Hawthorn's top ten.