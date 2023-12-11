Gardner retained by Giants ahead of WPL 2024

Ash Gardner has been retained by the Gujarat Giants ahead of the second instalment of India's Women's Premier League, which is set to be held next year.

Gardner was the equal second highest purchase of the competition's first auction, held in February, where she was sold for $558,000.

She was one of eight players retained by Gujarat, with the Giants also electing to maintain the services of Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Beth Mooney and South African batter, Laura Wolvaardt.

The Muruwari allrounder is set to be joined by two of her New South Wales teammates in top order batter Phoebe Litchfield and left arm seamer Lauren Cheatle, the pair selected by the Giants for $182,000 and $55,000 AUD respectively.

Gujarat did however part ways with 11 members of their inaugural squad, the largest offload of players made by any of the competition's five franchises.

Their list of departures includes Australian allrounder Annabel Sutherland, who was released by Gujarat ahead of the auction, going on to sell for $364,000 to last season's runner up, Delhi Capitals in Sunday's auction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Giants (@giantscricket)

Gardner is one of seven allrounders in the Giants' squad for WLP 2024.

A raft of players including Australian leg spinner Georgia Wareham, former Irish turned Australian international Kim Garth and England batter Sophia Dunkley were also released by the Giants.

Gujarat finished fifth in the first instalment of India's WPL, winning just two of their eight matches.

In eight appearances throughout WPL 2023 Gardner lead the Giants with the bat, scoring 204 runs at 29.14.

She also finished second highest in wickets taken for Gujarat, effecting 10 dismissals at 25.50.

The WPL is set to commence on 5 September, 2024.

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lauren Cheatle, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.