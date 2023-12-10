Darwin bottle shop hours change from Monday to tackle alcohol related harm

A new time change trial in Greater Darwin will begin on Monday, 11 December, in a bid to curb alcohol related harm.

Announced earlier this month, requested by the Northern Territory Police Commissioner, NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has signed a Section 88 declaration under the Liquor Act, which will alter bottle shop opening times in Greater Darwin including Palmerston and parts of the rural area.

Monday to Friday trading hours for sale of takeaway liquor will change from opening at 10am to 12 noon. Weekends and public holidays will remain the same.

Ms Fyles, who is also Minister for Alcohol Policy, said on Sunday that continuing to curb alcohol related harm is "a main focus" of the Territory government.

"We have great liquor retailers and bottle shop worker who work well with us as we try to curb alcohol related harm. Thank you for working with us as we embark on this new policy setting," she said.

"The Police Commissioner approached us and said he needed this trial to keep Territorians safe, and we have listened. We will review this at the end of January."

Trading hours in all other regions are location specific and will be unchanged.

This is a trial which will go until 25 January, where it will then be reviewed.

More information about the new rules is available online.