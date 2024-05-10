Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Alex Winwood's upcoming bout postponed until further notice

Joseph Guenzler -
Alex Winwood's matchup against Luis Castillo has been postponed until further notice. (Image: Joseph Guenzler)

Noongar boxer Alex Winwood was on the brink of a significant opportunity as a contender for the World Boxing Council world strawweight title.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) had set up a 'final eliminator' match between Winwood and Mexican boxer Luis Castillo after Winwood's impressive ascent through the rankings during his undefeated first year as a professional boxer.

Scheduled for June 12 at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, Winwood was set to face Joey Canoy after the belt changed hands in an eliminator bout to solidify his chance at the title and enhance his international title credentials.

However, Winwood announced on his Instagram that the fight, along with the entire Green Machine Promotions UNCAGED boxing event, had been cancelled.

Consequently, Winwood's shot at the WBC world title has been postponed until further notice, disappointing both him and his supporters, especially those who had made plans to travel to Sydney for the event.

"I send my deepest sympathies to my supporters, which were planning on travelling to Sydney, I'm thankful for all of you," Winwood said via Instagram.

