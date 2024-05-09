Reliable energy key focus of WA Budget's $300m funding support for Aboriginal wellbeing

The WA Government has committed $300 million in the 2024-25 State Budget to further support Aboriginal wellbeing.

New investments were announced on Thursday for several economic, social and community initiatives designed to help Close The Gap for Aboriginal people living across WA, with significant funding to deliver them reliable energy.

Other major funding allocations would help expand culturally appropriate community services and drive jobs across a range of relevant industries.

This included $58.3 million to facilitate the implementation of Indigenous Land Use Agreements and joint management activities with Traditional Owners for the South Coast Marine Park and Fortescue Marsh Nature Reserve.

An additional $15.6 million over four years would go to the government's 10-year Early Years Partnership (2018-2028), which supports the delivery of 11 priority projects designed to improve early childhood outcomes across four WA communities, including Derby and Bidyadanga.

Reliable energy improvements and efficiencies to social homes and Aboriginal communities would benefit from $25.2m for a Social Housing Energy Performance Initiative.

A further $7.5 million has been allocated for Horizon Power to rebuild the power station in the Blackstone community, while new funding of $4.5 million will enable the buyout of existing power station assets in Ardyaloon, Bidyadanga, Beagle Bay, Djarindjin-Lombadina and Warmun.

In addition, $8 million will further priority airstrip renewals in remote communities in the Kimberley, while $1.2 million would flow to municipal services there.

Significant funding was also allocated to bolster culturally-appropriate community services, including:

$12.3 million for an 18-month extension to the Aboriginal Social and Emotional well-being programs in five regional areas and a youth-specific program in the Kimberley;

$5.1 million for the continuation of the Dandjoo Bidi-Ak program to empower Aboriginal families with children in care;

$8.2 million for the continuation of the In Roads program for vulnerable young people, including Aboriginal children; and

$5.9 million to continue the Aboriginal Representative Organisation and Aboriginal Family Led Decision Making services to support the delivery of culturally responsive services.

A $4.2m investment would also support Aboriginal jobseekers, allowing for the continuation of the Department of Training and Workforce Development's enhanced culturally appropriate and targeted support for Aboriginal clients at Jobs and Skills Centres.

A further $800,000 would help extend the Aboriginal Business Capability Program for another two years.

Closing The Gap initiatives received $3.5m, including targeted support for the East Kimberley Place-Based Partnership and the Aboriginal Advisory Council of WA.

Other Indigenous funding allocations as part of the State Budget include:

$6.2 million for the expansion of WA Police's Aboriginal and Community Liaison Officer program;

$4.5 million in 2024-25 for the remediation of illegally dumped asbestos within the Nyamba Buru Yawuru's Yinajalan Ngarrungunil Health and Wellbeing Campus site in Broome;

$3.1 million to continue the Aboriginal Community Connectors Program;

$2.7 million to support the implementation of the Kimberley Partnership Agreement by the Mental Health Commission;

$1.3 million to enable completion of Stage One of the Bidyadanga project, a placed-based partnership to enable a 'town-like' community in Bidyadanga;

$623,000 to support the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation (MAC) Partnership; and

$200,000 to deliver the Aboriginal Engagement and Partnership Framework.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said supporting the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal communities, and ensuring they had access to good jobs, training, services and education, would result from the additional $300m investment.

"We are continuing to invest in a range of economic, social and community initiatives to meet our commitments and targets through WA's Closing the Gap Implementation Plan," he said.

"The Budget affirms our commitment to strengthening services that support empowerment, self-determination and well-being for Aboriginal people.

"We are also continuing to work in partnership with Aboriginal Western Australians to grow their communities - both economically and socially."

Of the Cook Government's significant focus in the Kimberley, the Member for Kimberley Davina D'Anna, a Yawuru, Nimanburr and Bardi woman said the announcements would help "make a positive difference to the lives of people in the Kimberley"

"We're providing significant cost of living relief, investing in affordable housing projects and building a safer strong community by funding important programs for our young people and most vulnerable,

"The Budget continues our Government's record of bolstering the Kimberley's resilience and sees further investment in infrastructure that keeps our communities connected" she said.

For more information on the Western Australian Government's budget, click here

Indigenous organisations have been contacted for comment. More to come.