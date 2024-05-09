Narelda Jacobs calls out internet ‘troll’ after being targeted via newsroom-wide email

Channel 10 presenter Narelda Jacobs has called out an internet 'troll', who targeted her about an outfit she wore on air.

The "humiliating" email, sent to the entire newsroom on Tuesday while Ms Jacobs was on-air for 10 News First, attacked her choice of attire, a V-neck blouse and a conservative patterned blazer.

"Subject: Narelda Jacobs. News.

"Feedback: Inappropriate dress sense for reading the news. Cleavage is for the nightclub," the email read.

The following day, Ms Jacobs shared a screenshot of the email on Instagram.

"Yes, we still receive emails like this," the proud Whadjuk Noongar woman wrote.

"Yes, it went to the entire newsroom. Yes, I was on air at the time. Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me.

"No, what I'm wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is."

Following the news, Jacobs received an outpouring of support including from Karl Stefanovic, who in 2014 wore the same suit while on air everyday for a year without receiving audience feedback.

"Nothing has changed for women in the media since then," Mr Stefanovic told The Daily Telegraph.

Jacobs shared a screenshot of the email to her Instagram on Tuesday. (Image: @narelda_jacobs/Instagram)

"Narelda is a great newsreader. Full stop."

Mr Stefanovic said female newsreaders are far more prone to internet 'trolls'.

"My colleagues Sarah [Abo] and Brooke [Boney] cop it every day from trolls," he said.

"They are incredible professionals and wonderful people. They don't deserve it.

"Platforms should not allow it. Trolls shouldn't have a voice. They don't deserve one.

"It infuriates me what [my female colleagues] deal with."

Online, other presenters and journalists rallied to support Jacobs on social media, including ABC Radio host, Yumi Stynes.

"You look radiant, as usual!! How dare you cleavage?" Ms Stynes wrote.

Ms Jacobs' experience also resonated with Olympian Giaan Rooney, who explained similar personal attacks she experienced during her weather reading days.

"The number of emails the newsroom used to get attacking everything about my appearance when I was presenting the weather was incredible," Ms Rooney said.

Dessert Masters judge Melissa Leong wrote: "File under 'When you really hate yourself, so you decide to email random strangers to tell them'", while comedian Janelle Koenig labelled the 'feedback' as "absolute insanity".