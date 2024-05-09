Victorian Police to apologise for role in Stolen Generation

Victorian police will apologise for their involvement in the Stolen Generation and implement an improved monitoring system for complaints made by Aboriginal people as part of 79 proposed reforms to change the organisation.

The announcement comes one year after Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton apologised on behalf of Victorian Police to the Yoorrook Justice Commission for the past and present actions of the force that inflicted trauma on First Nations people throughout the state.

The 79 reforms Victorian Police have committed to implementing by the end of 2025 as part of their response to Yoorrook will feature a wide range of changes, including improved reporting of police statistics about Aboriginal people with their interactions with police, and formalising with the Coroners Court the apology process for families of a deceased person.

A Victorian Police spokesperson told National Indigenous Times: "The Chief Commissioner will deliver an apology to the survivors of the Stolen Generations and their families at a community event in Thornbury on Friday 24 May".

At a press conference on Wednesday to commemorate one year of the apology by the commissioner, Yoorrook Commission Chair Eleanor Bourke told reporters Aboriginal people had long been let down by broken promises and "unfulfilled commitments following momentous apologies and acknowledgements".

Travis Lovett speaking on Wednesday. (Image: Yoorrook Justice Commission)

Addressing Commissioner Patton, Professor Bourke reiterated to him her words from a year ago: "Your apology must bring real change, Chief Commissioner. And it must be lasting".

"I hope future generations will look back on that day as a moment which changed the relationship between the First Peoples of these lands and Victoria Police," she said.

Victorian Police have committed to reviewing the complaints process made by First Nations people - and monitor the outcomes of said complaints.

They have also committed to expanding Aboriginal cultural awareness and human rights training across the whole organisation.

Last year at the truth-telling hearings, Commissioner Patton was presented with a "police foundation training" document on Indigenous cultural awareness which included commentary arguing some First Nations people considered being a member of the Stolen Generation to be the "best thing that happened to them".

Of the 79 reforms, six have already been delivered, and will be fully implemented by the end of 2025, Commissioner Patton said on Wednesday.

These include the establishment of a committee to oversight implementation of the actions - to be made up of senior Victoria Police employees and co-chaired by Chris Harrison, co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Caucus; the creation of an Aboriginal Complaints Support Officer position at Professional Standards Command; and continuing to report to the Aboriginal Justice Forum on complaint and discipline numbers, categories, and outcomes.

In a letter accompanying the 79 proposed reforms, Commissioner Patton said it was his role to "ensure real change flows from my apology".

"While I know that the overwhelming proportion of our workforce is not racist, the persistent and consistent poor outcomes for Aboriginal people is undeniable," he said.

Last year, Yoorrook recommended an independent police oversight authority, which the Victorian government has said is "under consideration." Commissioner Patton said the police would support such oversight.

"If government deems it appropriate to establish another external oversight body, we will happily operate within whatever environment government deems appropriate," he said.

Fellow commissioner Travis Lovett said police played a "key role" in the destruction of language, culture, and lore of First Peoples in Victoria.

"In the 1800's our people were forced to live on missions and reserves, and were often moved there by police," he said.

"We were under surveillance, controlled and regulated.

"Deaths in custody started in the early colony with deaths on the missions."