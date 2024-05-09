Roads to Home sees Aboriginal community, government partner to improve critical infrastructure in The Walli village

The Aboriginal community at Collarenebri is partnering with the New South Wales government to improve critical infrastructure in The Walli village.

The Roads to Home program will see the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) join forces with Collarenebri Local Aboriginal Land Council (Collarenebri LALC) to upgrade roads, gutters, and stormwater drainage on the nine home single lot owned by Collarenebri LALC.

House fencing, a community shed, landscaping, as well as installation of driveways and concrete footpaths will also be completed in $1.8 million infrastructure upgrade, with upgrades to sewer, water and electrical infrastructure and the Telstra network also planned.

Collarenebri Local Aboriginal Land Council chair Roslyn McGregor said infrastructure in The Walli village is in urgent need of attention.

"The Walli means camping place in Gamilaroi. This is a proud community but currently the infrastructure is in bad shape," Ms McGregor said.

"The roads are worn with potholes that fill with stagnant water after rain and impact vehicles and road safety, and there are no footpaths and not much street lighting."

Collarenebri LALC has contracted Aboriginal company Haroca Civil Plant & Mining to undertake the infrastructure work, the firm employing six members of the local community on the project, creating job and training opportunities.

"We have seen the work at other Roads to Home projects and the huge difference it can make," Ms McGregor said.

"What is also important is it is giving Aboriginal community members a say in infrastructure upgrades and planning changes."

NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty, David Harris, said the Roads to Homes initiative ensures Aboriginal people and communities are in the driver's seat when it comes to making decisions that impact their lives.

"The community of Collarenebri has identified issues that, when resolved, will provide real benefits to the community's quality of life," Mr Harris said.

"The program's focus on creating training and job opportunities will also have an important, long-lasting impact on the community of Collarenebri, which is essential as we work towards closing the gap in life outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities."

Currently there are nine homes at The Walli on one lot with the Roads to Home project including subdivision and zoning changes to give addresses to individual homes, making it easier for residents to access municipal services and for utilities and emergency service providers to find them, as well as create home ownership opportunities.

NSW Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper said Roads to Home is a grassroots program that empowers Aboriginal communities to make decisions about infrastructure upgrades to enhance quality of life.

"Significant benefits can be created for communities when they have fit-for-purpose infrastructure, and this project will support social, employment and training benefits for local Aboriginal residents," Mr Kamper said.

The works are part of a $173.8 million commitment under Roads to Home to support infrastructure upgrades in 34 Aboriginal communities across.

Member for Barwon, Roy Butler said The Walli village project will go a long way toward improving quality of life for the local community.

"This investment is great news because it will improve essential infrastructure and support a better quality of life for the residents of The Walli," Mr Butler said.

"Roads to Home is correcting an historic injustice, where Aboriginal communities on former missions and reserves were left without the types of infrastructure other communities take for granted."