Strikers Indigenous recruits D'Arcy Short and Brendan Doggett target BBL success

Indigenous Big Bash League stars Brendan Doggett and D'Arcy Short aren't ruling out international duties in preparations for a rise up the ladder at their new home in Adelaide.

The pair recently arrived at the Strikers ahead of their upcoming campaign after the franchise finished second-to-last in 2022-23.

A two-time player of the tournament in previous seasons, Short is set on re-establishing himself amongst the competition's elite batters after seven seasons with the Hurricanes, while Doggett has settled full-time in the South Australian capital from the Thunder.

Doggett relocated to Adelaide for Shield and 50-over cricket in 2021.

Both players told National Indigenous Times they are keenly anticipating spending more time at Adelaide Oval.

Along with family commitments, Doggett is looking forward to more home games at "one of the greater grounds in Australia" with Short echoing the sentiment as a key "drawing card" for his move.

Their addition to the Strikers makes for a strong contingent of the BBL's Indigenous representation coming out of the franchise, with former test champion Jason Gillespie at the helm as head coach.

"Dizzie's been great in sharing stories and offering his two cents on the game and the situations and everything we face..to have him is really helpful for me as another fast bowler," Doggett told National Indigenous Times.

The seamer has taken 40 wickets at an average of 26 from 41 BBL games between stints at the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder.

Peter Siddle's exit and absence of Afghan T20 champion Rashid Khan from the upcoming campaign leaves opportunities to spearhead the attack.

"It's a good opportunity for players like myself, Wes Agar and Henry Thornton to step up and take that responsibility that these guys have done with the Strikers for so long," Doggett said

"If you can build on the things you're doing right, and doing well, and just try to become as consistent as possible as a bowling unit and team - that's the overall goal."

Doggett's starts to the summer have been hampered by injury in recent years.

He said "it's a bit of an odd place to be" with the body holding up this time around, and something to take advantage of if able to replicate good red-ball form of late in the shortest format.

"I'm keen to rip in," he said.

"I've been playing some good Shield cricket with the Redbacks, so there's a bit of momentum there for me to carry through into the Big Bash."

After previous periods in-and-around the Australian setup, Doggett is ready for a call-up to international cricket if the opportunity presents at age 29.

"There's always the ambition to play for Australia, regardless of the format…there's some pretty skillful T20 specialist bowlers out there...there's a few people in front of me but you'd never never turn (it) down," he said.

Brendan Doggett. Image: Gary Day (AAP)

With a T20 World Cup scheduled mid-way through 2025, Short is also keen on re-emerging as consideration for selectors.

The 33-year-old averaged 30 with the bat in both ODIs (eight games) and T20s (23 games) in green and gold between 2018-2021.

"I feel like I did pretty well when I was up there and going well, so there's no reason why I couldn't get back to that," Short said.

"That's definitely an end goal. But at this moment, I'm just trying to take each game as it comes and do well for the Strikers and hopefully get that trophy at the end of the Big Bash."

Short joins captain Matt Short and fellow top order recruit Chris Lynn in the Strikers' batting stocks.

"The powerplay (overs) are somewhere that we could get better. Hopefully I can do that at the top with Shorty and Lynny and just build a good base for us to go hard at the back end (of innings)."

No stranger to sending down some legspin at times, there's a chance to feature more heavily with the ball.

Short said he was looking forward to watching and learning from Khan, but keen to take on more responsibility if the opportunity is there.

The Strikers kick off their BBL season against the Heat at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.