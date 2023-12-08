MADALAH students join LML Insurance Group on eye-opening visit to Parliament House

LML Insurance's partnership with MADALAH, a not-for-profit organisation that offers scholarships for Indigenous students, has gone from strength to strength.

Based in Perth and operating nationwide, business insurance brokers LML have supported MADALAH's annual fundraising event, the MADALAH Ball, for several years as a sponsor and at this year's event won the live auction, which was a prize including lunch at Parliament House with Member for Riverton Dr Jagadish Krishnan.

Donating the prize himself, Dr Jags, as he is commonly known, has been a General Practitioner for more than fourteen years. He is considered a local hero, as he worked on the front line during the Coronavirus pandemic working to help the community through those challenging times.

LML Insurance extended the lunch invitation to include MADALAH's student council group. Several student representatives attended Parliament House and enjoyed lunch and discussions with Dr Jags.

Like many visitors to Parliament House the students said their highlight was attending Question Time , where members of parliament ask Ministers questions in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The MADALAH students who attended the trip were grateful for the opportunity and extended a heartfelt thank you to LML Insurance and Dr Jags.

LML Insurance Group director Kirstin McMillan Leibbrandt said all who attended had "a fantastic day".

"What a tribute these young adults are to the MADALAH foundation," she said.

"Each and every one of the students were polite, well-mannered, engaging, humorous and simply a pleasure to have lunch with. To see such focus, determination to succeed and appreciation for the opportunities ahead of them just reinforces the importance of the great work by Laura, Casey and all at MADALAH."