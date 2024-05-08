Hunter Paisami commits to Queensland and Rugby Australia for two more years

Powerful centre Hunter Paisami is targeting a Wallabies return after signing a new two-year deal with the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia.

The most recent of Paisami's 24 Tests was in November 2022 against Ireland at Aviva Stadium, and he's desperate to force his way back into Wallabies selection talks ahead of next year's series against the touring British and Irish Lions.

"I'm really stoked to be signing for another two years in Australia and with the Reds," said Paisami, who has made 50 appearances for the Reds.

"I'm really enjoying my time at the Reds with (head coach) Les Kiss and his crew. He's building something special and I want to be a part of it.

"A major goal is to pull on that gold jersey again. That starts here by playing my best footy for the Reds and hopefully the opportunity to play at the next level comes from that.

"Having the British and Irish Lions touring Australia next year comes around once in a player's career and hopefully I can earn a part in that."

Hunter Paisami (right) has signed a new deal with the Reds and Rugby Australia. (Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Kiss said Paisami – whose new deal runs until the end of 2026 – had been "exceptional" in the way he had "driven standards" at the Reds this season.

"He's a player who leads by his actions," Kiss said.

"He's showing more variety in his game. It's always been there. He's found how to apply it to the different style we are playing.

"The form he is in, and with his age profile, there are good things ahead for Hunter with the Reds and as the strong option he offers the Wallabies."

Rugby Australia high performance director Peter Horne said: "Hunter's recommitment to Queensland and Australian rugby is a positive for all supporters of the game in this country.

"He's shown some great form for the Reds so far this year and we look forward to watching him throughout the rest of the season."

Paisami and the Reds will chase back-to-back wins when they host the Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Marco Monteverde - NCA NewsWire