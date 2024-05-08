Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Foreign minister Wong to lead bipartisan trip to Tuvalu

Tess Ikonomou -
Senators Wong and Birmingham will both meet with Prime Minister Feleti Teo and his cabinet. (Image: Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Penny Wong and opposition counterpart Simon Birmingham will travel to Tuvalu for talks on security and climate change.

The foreign minister will lead the second bipartisan Pacific visit of the government's term and visit the Pacific Island nation's capital Funafuti on Wednesday.

The trip is a demonstration of Canberra's deep commitment to Tuvalu, as regional tensions soar over China's expanding influence.

Senator Wong and Senator Birmingham will both meet with Prime Minister Feleti Teo and his cabinet to discuss the landmark Falepili Union.

The section of the union which says Australia must "mutually agree" to any security deals the Pacific nation inks with other countries has been controversial.

Under the agreement, Australia will offer permanent residency to up to 280 people from Tuvalu every year, due to the threat climate-fuelled disasters posed to the low-lying island.

The foreign minister said Australia and Tuvalu were working together to manage the effects of climate change and protect the nation's future.

"Australia's partnerships with our Pacific neighbours are critical to Australia's security and to the security, safety and prosperity of our region as a whole," Senator Wong said.

"The government and opposition visiting together is a clear statement to the region, that Australia is a steadfast partner in ensuring a region that is peaceful, stable and prosperous."

Senator Birmingham said Australia's commitment to Tuvalu was based on mutual respect and deep friendship.

"Australia is stronger when we speak with one voice, which we emphatically do through these displays of bipartisan commitment to our Pacific Island neighbours," he said.

This will be Senator Wong's second visit to Tuvalu, who will return to Australia with Senator Birmingham on Thursday.

Tess Ikonomou - AAP

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Tess Ikonomou   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."