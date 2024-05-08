Giants boss claims AFL's unfair recruiting restrictions is preventing club from enticing Aboriginal talent

Greater Western Sydney have pushed back against AFL plans to tighten further on the drafting of under-age academy prospects over concern the Giants have little chance to entice Aboriginal talent in their backyard to the game.

The Next Generation Academy system that was initially set up for the 18 clubs after a number of them in Victoria complained that the 'northern academies' featuring GWS, Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast had an unfair recruiting advantage.

The four clubs north of the Murray River were handed unlimited access to under-age players in their respective two states ahead of the draft each year.

So the AFL introduced zones where all of clubs had the potential to claim players of Indigenous lineage and also of multicultural backgrounds where at least one of their parents weren't born in Australia and not raised in a traditional Australian rules upbringing.

Since the introduction of the academies, clubs have been able to bid on players from rival academies through an intricate points system while some of their own players have not been accessed automatically in the leading 20 draft picks to even up a perceived unfair advantage to competing clubs that have been given a historically, less-talented geographical area.

Giants chief executive Dave Matthews said a campaign driven by the clubs outside of New South Wales and Queensland to equalise the zone areas, where none of the 14 other sides have access to their states' talent will not be accepted by his club.

"We have actually put across some submissions to the AFL to say, 'Don't worry about tightening up the academy rules – we actually should loosen them up'," Matthews told 3AW radio in Melbourne.

"Western Sydney is the biggest Indigenous population in Australia and right now it is very difficult for us to compete with the NRL clubs.

"Our submission to the AFL was to remove the bidding system in Western Sydney.

"We're not exactly competing against first-choice athletes in New South Wales just yet.

"There is no doubt about that."

NRL clubs within the greater western region of Sydney have reputedly been capable of splashing out cash to football talents aged under 18 to ensure they stay loyal to their clubs and ensuring the Giants, who have been a threat to rugby league in the area since joining the AFL in 2011, are not able to poach rival code players.

Sydney fundamentally agree with the Giants, but the Swans are understood to not have plans to block the AFL on removing the bidding system.

Matthews was asked whether rumoured talks with banned ex-North Melbourne star Tarryn Thomas had taken place.

The Lumaranatana and Gomeroi man recruited from North Launceston has a number of family links in Sydney's western suburbs.

Thomas had once been spotted by NRL club Penrith, identified as an outstanding nine-year-old fullback and invited into the club's youngest development academy before moving to Tasmania three years later.

But nearly a decade later, Thomas was banished temporarily from his AFL club twice in two years over alleged violent attacks on women and subsequently suspended by the AFL for all but the rest of the 2024 season.

"So he is not in consideration at all from our point of view," Matthews said of Thomas.

"I just think (recruiting Thomas) sort of dumbs down the discussion that needs to be had in terms of what is a community going to do.

"I'm not privy to the way in which the AFL deal with individual cases from players at other clubs, but on face value you wouldn't consider it."

The AFL asked all clubs on the past weekend to stand together before the matches in defiance of the high number of domestic violence cases against women in recent months.