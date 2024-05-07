Northern Territory loan celebrates Indigenous art on Country

The Araluen Art Centre in Alice Springs will mark its 40th anniversary with an exhibition featuring four pieces by renowned Arrernte artist Albert Namatjira.

This initiative is part of the Sharing the National Collection program, supported by the federal government.

As part of Revive, Australia's national cultural policy, the Sharing the National Collection initiative receives $11.8 million over four years.

Alongside Mr Namatjira's works, pieces by five key central Australian artists from the 1970s will also be on display.

Notably, this loan represents the first of its kind to the Northern Territory through the Sharing the National Collection program and stands as the most extensive loan of Indigenous artworks to date.

The four Namatjira works, which will be on loan for two years from June 2024, are Central Australian Landscape, Quarritana, Finke River (Organ pipes), Glen Helen Gorge from the south looking north and Ghost gum.

Sunrise chasing away the night by Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri. (Image: NGA)

The other five works are Sunrise chasing away the night by Mick Namarari Tjapaltjarri, Egret Dreaming by Johnny Warangkula Tjupurrula, Water Dreaming by Tim Leura Tjapaltjarri, Corroboree site two by Timmy Payungka Tjapangarti and Big Corroboree Dreaming by Old Tutuma Tjapangati.

Tiwi/Anmatjere woman and Member for Lingiari, Marion Scrymgour, said it was exciting to see works from these artists return to Central Australia.

"The Territory has produced an extraordinary number of internationally renowned artists, whose works have captured the essence of our Country and culture," Ms Scrymgour said.

"To have a collection of these works come back home is a great opportunity for Territorians to see and enjoy the original work.

"Art gives our people an opportunity to express their individual creativity, the love of Country, and the pride and strength in culture."

Yanyuwa woman and Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians and Senator for the Northern Territory, Malarndirri McCarthy, said this was about sharing stories.

"I am so proud of see the extraordinary works of Central Australian artists go on display at Araluen," she said.

"This is an opportunity for Australians of all ages to fully appreciate the ancient stories of the artists of the Desert Country.

"I encourage locals and visitors to view the collection of works."

The funding will cover expenses related to transporting, installing, and insuring artworks from the national art collection, aiming to make these works accessible to audiences across the country for extended periods.

Araluen Arts Centre Director, Felicity Green, welcomed the loan.

"The Araluen Arts Centre is delighted to be loaning significant artworks from the National Gallery of Australia through the Sharing the National Collection program, to be exhibited as part of our 40th anniversary exhibition," she said.

"These artworks, including key works by Albert Namatjira, have particular relevance to central Australia and our audiences will have the opportunity to experience them within the region that inspired them, and alongside artworks from the Araluen Art Collection."

Regional and suburban galleries can register their expressions of interest via the NGA website.