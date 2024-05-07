Indigenous businesses offered Kimberley flood recovery funding

A new Indigenous-focused funding program will help ongoing flood recovery efforts in the Kimberley in Western Australia's North-West.

The co-funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) program from the Federal and WA governments is designed to engage more First Nations businesses and workers reinvigorate and rebuild several communties across the vast Kimberley region left devastated from the record flooding event in January last year.

WA Emergency Services Minister, Stephen Dawson said the significant investment was aimed at providing economic opportunities for First Nations businesses and workers to support reconstruction projects across the region.

"Since the floods, recovery works and activities have already delivered tangible opportunities for local Aboriginal businesses and workers," Mr Dawson said.

He said more than $11m had flowed to Indigenous-owned businesses in the Fitzroy Valley, which had increased Aboriginal employment in the town, via projects like the new Fitzroy River Bridge.

Completed six months ahead of schedule, the new bridge reconnected the East and West Kimberley after the old one was irreparably damaged and stopped services across the region.

"We've already seen fantastic outcomes from projects like the construction of the new Fitzroy River Bridge, which employed 150 local Aboriginal workers," Mr Dawson said.

"We continue to build on those outcomes in the housing and road repair and reconstruction works, and deliver long-term benefits to the community, by expanding local Aboriginal business capacity and capability and building the experience and skills of the Indigenous workforce."

The latest funding initiative further empowers Indigenous-led organisations to lead relief and recovery support of communities across the Kimberley region, which endured the worst flooding in WA's history.

An alliance of Indigenous-led organisations, led by Leedal Foundation who worked tirelessly in the immediate aftermath of last January's flood crisis triggered by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie, raising $600,000, with the help of a generous Woodside donation.

That money was spent on flood relief and assistance, particularly food vouchers for families and households, and support for key Aboriginal organisations to help combat the impact of the catastrophic floods.

Leedal, Marra Worra Worra resource centre, Bunuba Aboriginal Corporation, Marninwarntikura women's group, Yanunijarra, Gooniyandi, and Nindilingarri Cutural Health Service worked in unison with representatives of Fitzroy Valley's multiple Aboriginal communities to coordinate a locally-led flood recovery.

Leedal then partnered with state emergency services and other local Indigenous organisations to distribute food and other essentials as the flood crisis escalated.

Grants are available to support existing small businesses and sole traders that are either Indigenous owned or employ First Nations people, with funding also available to start-ups and businesses requiring help expanding.

Indigenous organisations involved in employment support and services are also eligible for funding if it helps connect contractors with local Indigenous businesses and boost First Nations employment in recovery projects.

The latest announcement of funding grants via the DRFA program would also help cover non-capital business expenditure.

These included costs such such as insurance, business accreditation and training, as well as the purchase of specialist items to help delivery recovery works.

Federal Labor Senator and Special Envoy for Disaster Recovery, Tony Sheldon said the new co-funding initiatives further ensured local knowledge, expertise and initiatives were part of flood recovery activity across the region.

"This program is about ensuring that local businesses and workers are supported to undertake the work that's needed to continue recovery, while giving them an opportunity to grow," he said.

"First Nations people have thousands of years of local land knowledge and I commend some of the great work Aboriginal-owned Prescribed Body Corporates are already doing to facilitate community engagement, advocacy and cultural navigation services.

"We're proud to create some really positive, long-term outcomes for the community and the local economy through this program following the record-breaking floods that caused so much damage and disruption."