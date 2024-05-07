Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
Possum skin cloak promotes cultural connection and healing for Indigenous cancer patients in Naarm

Dechlan Brennan -
The new possum skin cloak was unveiled on Monday. (Image: supplied)

A groundbreaking new initiative aimed at supporting Indigenous cancer patients on journey to healing has been launched, with special men's possum skin cloak to sit alongside a women's one to help promote cultural connection and holistic healing for Indigenous cancer patients in Naarm.

A collaboration between the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (VACCHO), the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, the initiative is designed to demonstrate the benefits of embedding Indigenous knowledge, empowerment, and innovation, into modern science and medical environments.

Acting VACCHO chief executive Jim O'Shea said the launch of the possum skin cloak showed the "transformative" impact that comes from championing Aboriginal culture in healthcare.

"Possum skin cloaks have been integral to storytelling and have also protected and helped Aboriginal Communities heal for tens of thousands of years," the Gumbaynggirr man said.

"The launch of the Men's cloak is a celebration of the healing power of 65,000 years of Aboriginal culture and Aboriginal ways of knowing, being, and doing."

Possum skin cloaks hold deep cultural significance for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people living in Victoria, helping to serve as a symbol of connection to Country and culture for different communities.

The new cloak will be available to all Aboriginal men to wear or place over their beds while receiving treatment at either the Royal Melbourne Hospital or the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Featuring artwork by four Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men in various stages of their own cancer journey - which is testament to their wisdom and resilience during their battle - each piece of artwork shows a personal story, along with knowledge and Aboriginal culture.

An Eagle in the centre of the cloak symbolises the nurturing and supportive environment for all patients in their own cancer journey.

A smoking ceremony for the new possum skin cloak was held on Monday. (Image: supplied)

"We are immensely proud of the Men's possum skin cloak, and the generosity shown by the artists in sharing their stories, wisdom, and culture in bringing this exciting initiative to life," Mr O'Shea said.

"This initiative has been guided by some of the key strategic objectives outlined in the Victorian Aboriginal Cancer Journey Strategy 2023-2028, which prioritises enhancing self-determination, and fostering deeper cultural connections."

Mr O'Shea said the launch of the cloak marked the beginning of a journey which VACCHO hopes will see a cloak available for healing for Aboriginal patients in all major health services across Victoria.

"Through strong partnerships, commitment and action, this initiative showcases the power of Aboriginal culture in enhancing health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities," he said.

