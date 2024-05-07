Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King launches Black Bold Brothers Men’s Gathering and Fashion Parade event

Launching in June for the first time, the Black Bold Brothers Men's Gathering event and Fashion Parade will encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men to come together to network, share stories and discuss men's business.

Initiated by Aboriginal Elder Aunty Sandra King OAM, the gathering event and fashion parade was created after the success of the Black Bold & Beautiful Women's Luncheon events.

The success of the female-centred events led to Ms King having discussions with male members of her family and friends about how the initiative can further support and assist males as well.

"There's nothing more powerful than having Black Bold Brothers coming together in one room brainstorming and discussing positive outcomes for the future of our community," Ms said.

Set to take place at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, the event will consist of two components.

To begin, Black Bold Brothers will engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men in a culturally competent gathering where First Nations guest speakers will discuss important topics and with participants, develop strategies to build their resilience, improve wellbeing and change the narrative for Indigenous men.

The driving forces behind the gathering event are leading First Nations businessmen, professionals, and Elders Michael Connolly, Cameron Callope, Mark Yettica-Paulson, Barry Lea, Phillip Sariago and Will Muckan.

The discussion will focus on the topics including Black 2 Basics, Boys 2 Men, Culture 2 Career and Brother 2 Brother. Whilst all topics focus on different themes, each discussion strives to bring men together to assist in career, cultural development and personal growth.

The second aspect of the event will celebrate male Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander designers and models in the Black Bold Brother Fashion Parade.

Taking place in the evening, the fashion parade will be a night of style and individuality, showcasing the latest trends in First Nations fashion and accessories modelled by the men in a display of boldness and creativity.

Ms King said she was thrilled to bring this creative element of fashion to the event, saying it will be nothing short of a stylish showcase.

"After the gathering, we have the National Black Bold Brothers Men's Fashion Parade in the evening for friends and families to celebrate the talent of our male models and enjoy a stylish showcase of First Nation Men's Fashions," King told Style Up.

Having worked in the industry since the age of 14, Ms King is recognised throughout the community for passing on her knowledge and guidance whilst also engaging in cultural discussions with Elders, professional Indigenous businessmen and women and the community.

It is with these Indigenous events, fashion parades, model training and community programs that the proud Quandamooka and Bundjalung woman hopes to deliver practical, inspiring, marketable and engaging projects, that advocate and provide opportunities for both First Nations men and women.

The Black Bold Brothers Men's Gathering event and Fashion Parade is yet another example of King's creative ability to support and celebrate Indigenous men and women in a manner that is engaging, informative and fun.

Tickets for the Black Bold Brothers Men's Gathering event and Fashion Parade can now be purchased online.

