North Melbourne unveil 2024 Indigenous jumper

North Melbourne have unveiled its 2024 Indigenous jumper, inspired by the club's First Nations players.

The guernsey was designed by Wemba Wemba, Gunditjmara, Ngadjonji and Taungurung artist Emma Bamblett and honours the club's two Indigenous players, Yorta Yorta man and seniors co-captain Jy Simpkin and Wangkathaa Noongar man Robert Hansen Jr.

The Kangaroos will wear the jumper on three occasions this season – against Essendon in Round 10, Port Adelaide in Round 11, and the Gold Coast Suns in Round 17 to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

The design includes kangaroo tracks to represent the journey of the club.

Four kangaroos – which are placed facing in different directions – are depicted on the front of the jumper to represent a mob of kangaroos.

The jumper pays homage to the Wurundjeri people, who are the traditional honours of the land on which North Melbourne's home ground – Arden Street Oval – sits.

This is represented through a football field and a Bunjil on the right of the design, while the waterhole on the left represents to waters that surround Arden Street.

The club will also wear a specially designed warm up jumper by Trawlwoolway man of Tasmania and direct descendant of Manaleganna, Danny Gardner when the team hosts Port Adelaide in Hobart.

The club released a statement during the week detailing the design of the warm-up top.

"(The top) tells the story of the creation of Palawa, the first Tasmanian Aboriginal person," the statement read.

"The first Palawa was created by two spirits who are brothers, Droemerdene and Moinee, who came from the night sky.

"The design reflects on the deep connection between the Palawa people (the footprints) and their Country (kangaroo paw prints), as well as the knowledge of the Palawa people about the deep spiritual connection to their ancestors, which is passed onto future generations."

Simpkin is one of the AFL's two Indigenous skippers, with Fremantle's Alex Pearce the other.

The 26-year-old has played 140 games since debuting for the Kangaroos during the 2017 season.

Robert Hansen Jr was recruited to the club in last year's mid-season draft via Subiaco in the WAFL and has played two AFL games.