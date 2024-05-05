Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

North Melbourne unveil 2024 Indigenous jumper

Jackson Clark -
North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin with the Kangaroos' 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: Instagram/@nmfcofficial)

North Melbourne have unveiled its 2024 Indigenous jumper, inspired by the club's First Nations players.

The guernsey was designed by Wemba Wemba, Gunditjmara, Ngadjonji and Taungurung artist Emma Bamblett and honours the club's two Indigenous players, Yorta Yorta man and seniors co-captain Jy Simpkin and Wangkathaa Noongar man Robert Hansen Jr.

The Kangaroos will wear the jumper on three occasions this season – against Essendon in Round 10, Port Adelaide in Round 11, and the Gold Coast Suns in Round 17 to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

The design includes kangaroo tracks to represent the journey of the club.

Four kangaroos – which are placed facing in different directions – are depicted on the front of the jumper to represent a mob of kangaroos.

The jumper pays homage to the Wurundjeri people, who are the traditional honours of the land on which North Melbourne's home ground – Arden Street Oval – sits.

This is represented through a football field and a Bunjil on the right of the design, while the waterhole on the left represents to waters that surround Arden Street.

North Melbourne have unveiled its 2024 Indigenous jumper. (Image: North Melbourne)

The club will also wear a specially designed warm up jumper by Trawlwoolway man of Tasmania and direct descendant of Manaleganna, Danny Gardner when the team hosts Port Adelaide in Hobart.

The club released a statement during the week detailing the design of the warm-up top.

"(The top) tells the story of the creation of Palawa, the first Tasmanian Aboriginal person," the statement read.

"The first Palawa was created by two spirits who are brothers, Droemerdene and Moinee, who came from the night sky.

"The design reflects on the deep connection between the Palawa people (the footprints) and their Country (kangaroo paw prints), as well as the knowledge of the Palawa people about the deep spiritual connection to their ancestors, which is passed onto future generations."

Simpkin is one of the AFL's two Indigenous skippers, with Fremantle's Alex Pearce the other.

The 26-year-old has played 140 games since debuting for the Kangaroos during the 2017 season.

Robert Hansen Jr was recruited to the club in last year's mid-season draft via Subiaco in the WAFL and has played two AFL games.

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."