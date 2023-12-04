Indigenous justice advocate Leanne Liddle awarded 2024 ANZSOG First Nations scholarship

Northern Territory Aboriginal Justice Unit director and proud central Arrernte woman, Leanne Liddle has been awarded the 2024 Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG) First Nations scholarship.

The nationwide single scholarship, which aims to build the capacity of First Nations leadership within the public sector, covers academic costs in full for the two-year Executive Master of Public Administration program.

Ms Liddle, who holds academic qualifications in environmental science, law, and management whilst grounded in traditional land management skills alongside her formal education, has dedicated her career to addressing the over-representation of Aboriginal people in the justice system.

She said she was honoured to receive such a prestigious scholarship, reaffirming her commitment to closing the disadvantage gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

"In the next few years Closing the Gap will require more senior Aboriginal public servants for their knowledge and expertise to achieve the goals we all need to achieve," Ms Liddle said.

Throughout her extensive career, Ms Liddle has served in key public service roles, managing food security for Aboriginal communities and overseeing regions in South Australia as the state's first Aboriginal policewoman, where she spent 11 years as senior constable.

She has also held a directorship at Bush Heritage Australia and worked with the United Nations internationally in France, Switzerland and the United States of America.

Acting Commissioner for Public Employment, Adjunct Professor Joanne Norton said awarding Ms Liddle the ANZSOG First Nations scholarship was "a testament to the calibre of emerging leaders" in the Territory.

"The Office of the Commissioner for Public Employment has been a longstanding partner with ANZSOG, and I am proud to see one of our very own NT public sector employees being recognised with this national scholarship," Prof. Norton said.

"One of our key focus areas for the Northern Territory Government is strengthening Aboriginal leadership in the NT, and I'd like to congratulate Leanne on this esteemed scholarship."

The ANZSOG First Nations scholarship was first established in 2021 to provide an Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or Māori public servant with a fully-funded place in one of ANZSOG's 2024 foundation programs.