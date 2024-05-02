Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Sam Powell-Pepper reveals emotional toll of season-ending knee injury

Jackson Clark -
Sam Powell-Pepper will miss the remainder of the season due to rupturing his ACL. (Image: Matt Turner/AAP Photos)

Port Adelaide star Sam Powell-Pepper has spoken out on the emotional toll of the serious knee injury he suffered last Friday night.

The Power forward will miss the rest of the 2024 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during the third quarter of his team's win over St Kilda at Adelaide Oval.

Powell-Pepper told Nine News that the diagnosis was 'shattering' to hear.

"I'm not really an emotional person, I don't cry too often ... but it was pretty hard not to shed a tear, knowing the season was over for me," Powell-Pepper said.

In what was the 26-year-old's first major injury, the Power leadership group member had surgery on the torn ligament earlier this week.

Powell-Pepper has played 142 games for the Power and featured in at least 16 matches each season since debuting for the club in 2017.

Power forward Sam Powell-Pepper after last week's injury. (Image: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, he received a phone call from Port Adelaide champion Robbie Gray, who suffered the same injury in the 2012 season.

Gray had a remarkable return from his ACL rupture, earning four All-Australian blazers and winning three club best-and-fairest awards post-injury.

"He gave me a call after all this happened, and he said, 'I'm open to a chat whenever you want', so I'm definitely going to pick his brain for sure," Powell-Pepper said.

"He obviously turned his career around after his ACL, and had an amazing career.

"He said I'll be back better than ever, which I will be... I'll take the focus off me now, and I want to support the boys for the rest of the year, and hopefully we can go all the way."

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Jackson Clark   

Sport
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar set for West Coast debut
Kalgoorlie product Tyrell Dewar will complete a fairy-tale journey into the big...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Wanganeen-Milera set for 50th game as Liam Henry makes return
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will play his 50th AFL match and speedster Liam Henry is...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Suns name Territory trio for homecoming clash against North Melbourne
The Gold Coast Suns have named a trio of Territorians ahead of its clash against...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
Sport
Waalitj Marawar release 2024 Indigenous jumper
West Coast have launched its 2024 Indigenous jumper ahead of its Sir Doug Nichol...
Jackson Clark 10 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."