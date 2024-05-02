Courageous Suafoa back for Blues after cancer fight

Auckland Blues forward Cameron Suafoa will return to rugby after receiving treatment for cancer in a comeback praised as "true courage" by teammates.

Suafoa has been named on the bench for Friday's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Melbourne Rebels, less than three weeks after stepping away from the game.

The 25-year-old flanker revealed last month he had been juggling radiotherapy with rugby and had a tumour removed. He did not specify what kind of cancer he had been diagnosed with.

"You talk about the tough bastards in sport, they do all the big hits, big runs and get into contact," teammate Dalton Papali'i told New Zealand media.

"But seeing that, that shows true courage and real toughness.

"To go through all that treatment, and still be showing up day in, day out, training with us and putting his best foot forward, I don't think I could do that."

The second-placed Blues will bid for a seventh straight win against the Rebels at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Australian Associated Press