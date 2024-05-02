Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Courageous Suafoa back for Blues after cancer fight

Auckland forward Cameron Suafoa (centre) will return to rugby after receiving treatment for cancer. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Auckland Blues forward Cameron Suafoa will return to rugby after receiving treatment for cancer in a comeback praised as "true courage" by teammates.

Suafoa has been named on the bench for Friday's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Melbourne Rebels, less than three weeks after stepping away from the game.

The 25-year-old flanker revealed last month he had been juggling radiotherapy with rugby and had a tumour removed. He did not specify what kind of cancer he had been diagnosed with.

"You talk about the tough bastards in sport, they do all the big hits, big runs and get into contact," teammate Dalton Papali'i told New Zealand media.

"But seeing that, that shows true courage and real toughness.

"To go through all that treatment, and still be showing up day in, day out, training with us and putting his best foot forward, I don't think I could do that."

The second-placed Blues will bid for a seventh straight win against the Rebels at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Australian Associated Press

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Australian Associated Press   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."