Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

At the coalface: Traditional Owners demand protection

Adrian Burragubba said Adani's coalmine was causing environmental harm to the Doongmabulla Springs. (Image: Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

Traditional owners are seeking a court order to force the Queensland government to protect an important sacred site, safeguard cultural heritage and defend human rights.

Adrian Burragubba, a spokesperson for the Wangan and Jagalingou Nagana Yarrbayn Cultural Custodians, said Adani's Carmichael coalmine was causing environmental harm to the Doongmabulla Springs, a culturally significant site.

He has accused the state environment department of being aware of the threat from open cut mining and the unreliability of Adani's modelling predictions when it decided to take no action in response to his complaint.

By the department failing to stop contamination and other harm to their sacred site and the water, the government is breaching human rights, Mr Burragubba said in a statement.

The department applied to have the case dismissed, with a hearing held in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

In March 2023, the department issued Adani an Environmental Protection Order preventing it from underground mining until submission of a second groundwater model review report.

Adani was required to provide new modelling as CSIRO and Geoscience Australia had raised concerns while the government had low confidence in the predictions made in the earlier report.

Adani has a separate court challenge, set down for hearing in the Planning and Environment Court on May 20.

Cultural custodians wanted to prevent any further open-cut mining until they could be satisfied there was no longer a threat of environmental harm to the springs, Mr Burragubba said.

The custodians have commissioned their own environmental reports, which identified various problems with ground and spring water quality.

Lawyers for the cultural custodians said Adani consistently breached its environmental conditions without any effective regulatory intervention.

A spokesperson for Bravus, which is part of the global Adani Group, said it rejected incorrect claims made in the legal action which the Queensland government had applied to have struck out.

"No damage has occurred to the Doongmabulla Springs or to underground water at the Carmichael mine, and the mine is fully compliant with all its state and federal environmental obligations and regulations," the statement said.

"The case makes widely inaccurate claims about our rigorous scientific program to study and protect groundwater in and around the Carmichael mine and at the Doongmabulla Springs complex which lies more than eight kilometres from the mine boundary and 11 kilometres from any mine activity."

A spokesperson for the environment department said that based on monitoring data provided by Adani, it "does not have current concerns about impacts to the Doongmabulla Springs complex from mining activities".

The department will continue to regulate the mining operation and take appropriate action if and when it becomes necessary, the spokesperson said.

Justice Martin Burns has reserved his decision until a date yet to be decided.

Rudi Maxwell and Cheryl Goodenough - AAP

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Rudi Maxwell and Cheryl Goodenough   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."