Windhager to continue late Saints legend's legacy

St Kilda young gun Marcus Windhager will don the famous number two jumper for St Kilda – made iconic by club legend Danny Frawley.

Following consultation with the Saints' football department and Frawley's family, Windhager was given the nod to revive the No. 2 jumper, after it had been retired since 2022.

He will be the first Saints player to wear the #2 since defender Jake Carlisle departed the club in 2021.

Frawley tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 56 after a single-vehicle crash in Millbrook, Victoria.

He spent the majority of his 240-game career in the No. 2 jumper and captained the club for nine seasons.

Windhager told St Kilda's official website that he was "very honoured" to be given the opportunity to carry on Frawley's legacy.

"The importance of this jumper to the club, St Kilda community and the Frawley family isn't lost on me and I hope in time, I can carry on Spud's legacy with pride," Windhager said.

"When I first came to St Kilda, straight away I learned about Danny's passion and his love for this club.

"Taking part in Spud's Game and seeing the benefits of the Danny Frawley Centre first-hand speak to its resonance among Saints fans and the wider AFL community and how much he meant to so many."

20-year-old Windhager was drafted with pick No. 47 in the 2021 AFL Draft after originally being a part of St Kilda's Next Generation Academy.

Windhager has had an excellent start to his AFL career. (Image: St Kilda FC)

He has made a promising start to his career in the red, white and black, featuring in 37 AFL games across his first two seasons.

Windhager had a breakout game in 2022 when he restricted West Coast star Tim Kelly to just four disposals in arguably the best tagging performance of the season.

Frawley's oldest daughter Chelsea told St Kilda's website that the family would be proud for Windhager to represent her father's old number.

"We couldn't think of a better person to be wearing the No. 2 than Marcus," Frawley said.

"In his short time at the club, Marcus has had a profound impact on the culture, driving standards and leading by example.

"We know the big man would be proud to see Marcus repping the No. 2 for years to come.

"Dad exemplified what it meant to be a leader, using his voice and work ethic to unite teams and communities together for a common cause.

Thanks to him, the St Kilda Football Club No. 2 embodies what being a great leader is all about."

Lance Collard (number 4) and Isaac Keeler (number 17) have also received new jumper numbers, while Liam Henry will remain in the number 23 jumper at his new club.