Gunawuna Jungai's justice reinvestment work secures key funding

Gunawuna Jungai, a community-owned and controlled organisation representing the Doomadgee community in Northwest Queensland, has secured funding in the second round of the Justice Reinvestment Program.

As part of the federal government's $109 million First Nations justice package, $79 million has been committed to supporting 30 community-led justice reinvestments initiatives in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across Australia.

Justice reinvestment is a long-term approach to improving community safety and reducing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults and children coming into contact with the justice system through addressing rehabilitation and the causes of crime.

As a community-controlled organisation, Gunawuna Jungai operates on the principle of representing the family groups within Doomadgee.

"By serving the collective voice of Doomadgee, Gunawuna Jungai works to address systemic issues and promote positive change for all community members," the organisation said on Wednesday.

The funding secured through the Justice Reinvestment Program will enable Gunawuna Jungai to further their work, which aims to reduce contact with the justice system through "community empowerment, system reform and economic development".

Gunawuna Jungai chief executive Kieran Smith said preliminary surveys and consultation conducted in Doomadgee identified a lack of gainful employment as one of the biggest underlying issues for people coming into contact with the justice system.

"One aspect of the project is to develop a comprehensive business plan with key stakeholders – an actionable business plan for industry development, to create real jobs and income on country," he said.

Gunawuna Jungai said that in the wake of a challenging extended wet season that intensified the community's isolation, Doomadgee is dealing with ongoing tension between its cultural values and the principles of the western justice system.

The Gunawuna Jungai team. Image: Gunawuna Jungai.

The organisation noted that local leaders have expressed growing frustration with current policing strategies, advocating for a shift towards community policing to foster "a more supportive and effective law enforcement environment".

Gunawuna Jungai chairperson and Doomadgee Traditional Owner Barry Walden said he believes community policing in Doomadgee would enhance trust between the community and the police, leading to more effective law enforcement and increased safety.

"We need community policing, not policing community," Mr Walden said.

"How can we have community safety if the police don't know the community?"

Gunawuna Jungai said it hopes that through the Justice Reinvestment Program it will be possible to facilitate "real change", making further steps in the journey to Doomadgee being "empowered, community-led, and with a balanced, culturally appropriate approach to justice".

When announcing the news, Gunawuna Jungai thanked all partners and stakeholders who have supported its efforts to secure funding through the Justice Reinvestment Program, adding that the organisation and its allies are "committed to building a safer, stronger, and more just future for the entire Doomadgee community".