The Koorie Youth Summit returns to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth

The Koorie Youth Summit 2024 theme - "Ancestors footsteps, young voices, empowering futures" - aims to empower young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices by drawing inspiration from the legacies left by our ancestors.

Taking place from June 17 to 19, the Koorie Youth Council has organised a Summit that extends an invitation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth residing in Victoria, aged between 18 and 28, to convene in Melbourne/Naarm.

Since its inception in 2014, the Koorie Youth Summit has grown to become the most significant Indigenous youth assembly in Victoria, facilitating the establishment of connections, meaningful conversations, and empowerment for young individuals throughout the state.

The Koorie Youth Community Engagement Facilitator, Koby Sellings said they look forward to hearing from many people from all over our Victorian community and discuss topics that matter to our youth in the advocacy space.

"In 2023, we focused on bringing mob back together and healing after a very full-on couple of years," he said.

"This year's Summit continues that theme of healing and connection after another challenging year, while also directing attention towards outcomes and what's next? in the policy and advocacy space.

"We look forward to hosting a range of different voices and mobs from all over the state."

The Summit's agenda includes well-known speakers, interactive discussion circles, and practical workshops.

In past editions, notable individuals like Uncle Archie Roach, Adam Briggs, Adam Goodes, Eddie Betts, Steven Oliver, Allira Potter, Rarriwuy Hick, Belinda Duarte, Aunty Di Kerr, and Tunchai Redvers, as well as numerous community leaders, have featured at the event.

"It's remarkable looking back at what mob did pre-COVID at the Summit and hearing how many people were involved and engaged," said Mr Sellings.

"Last year was my first Summit both as an attendee and being involved in the organising process. Even just the way this one is being set up is exciting.

"I'm keen for our mob to come together and create the space that they feel most comfortable to engage in. I can't wait to hear from our young mob."

Attendees can look forward to chances to listen, heal, exchange, and honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture while collaboratively imagining ways for advancement. Through highlighting a variety of voices and viewpoints, the Summit seeks to enable participants to make a significant impact in their communities and the world.