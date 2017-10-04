New contract wins jobs for Njamal people

A joint venture between Njamal Services, an arm of the Njamal People’s Trust, and construction mining and maintenance company Pilbara Resource Group has won another significant contract at the Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium mine.

The $1.5 million contract will see the joint venture work with engineering company RCR Tomlinson on the construction and installation of offices, crib rooms and ablutions for the project.

After the early site works, five Njamal people will be employed full time for the duration of the processing plant build, providing services such as dust suppression, servicing, refuelling, bussing and cleaning.

The joint venture is already contributing to the Pilgangoora lithium mine project having been awarded a construction works contract to expand the existing camp with both site and access road upgrades earlier this year.

There are also 15 joint venture employees working across multiple sites for leading civil and mining contractor, NRW.

Joint venture company general manager Scott Dryland said the contracts were a huge win for the Njamal people – the traditional owners of the land stretching east of South Hedland, past Marble Bar and out to Wandanya on the Great Sandy Desert.