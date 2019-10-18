Latrell Mitchell’s golden year has continued as he was named in the Rugby League Players Association’s 13-player Dream Team at the 2019 awards night.

Mitchell was named alongside teammate James Tedesco in the 13-man team voted by their fellow players as part of the awards night.

The 23-year-old’s main rival was Melbourne Storms centre Will Chambers, however Mitchell was elite this year – amassing 19 tries from 25 appearances.

Mitchell played and starred in this year’s NRL Grand Final against the Canberra Raiders, where his impact on the game contributed significantly to the Roosters’ victory, who went back to back, successfully defending the title they won in 2018.

The young player has also been named in the Kangaroos Squad for the upcoming Tests against New Zealand and Tonga, coached by rugby league great Mal Meninga.

The superstar Rooster has been rumoured to be of interest in potential trade deals, although speculation around the price tag attached to Mitchell has resulted in waning interest from Canterbury.

Reports say Mitchell should expect to hear from other clubs on November 1 as he heads into the last year of his contract.

By Caris Duncan