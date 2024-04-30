No brotherly love lost: Valetinis face Super showdown

ACT Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini is relishing the chance to line up against his older brother Kemu for the first time, even if it means losing support from the family faithful.

The bruised Brumbies are already expecting a physical encounter when they host the Fijian Drua on Saturday night, and the prospect of sibling rivalry will sprinkle in a little extra spice.

Winger Corey Toole (ankle) and forward Blake Schoupp (shoulder) were casualties of the Brumbies' upset win over league leaders the Hurricanes in round 10.

But taking the foot off the accelerator is no option with the finals looming and a Super Rugby Pacific top-two berth up for grabs.

"I've enjoyed playing the Drua over the last two years," Valetini said on Tuesday.

"They bring something different. They're all big men and powerful, so I'll be keen to rip into them."

A Valetini family contingent is expected to flock to Canberra if Kemu is selected by the visitors.

After his brother slotted a golden-point field goal to secure a famous win for the Drua against the NSW Waratahs earlier this season, Rob is under no illusions about who has family bragging rights - despite boasting a John Eales Medal himself.

"Back in Fiji (the Drua's Waratahs triumph) might be better than what I won," he said.

"He has been playing some good rugby over there and he's had some clutch moments as well."

In good news for the Brumbies, centre Ben O'Donnell is nearing a return to first-team action after 12 months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while back-rower Rory Scott is feeling no ill-effects from last weekend's first outing in five weeks after injuring his ankle.

The back-rower is eager to cement his place back in the side after watching Tom Hooper and Luke Reimer perform admirably in his absence.

"It's a very competitive back row, lots of quality players," Scott said.

"It's hard (to force your way back in) and whoever gets the job on the weekend, you know they'll do their job and play really hard."

Jacob Shteyman - AAP