Gillespie appointed coach of Pakistan Test team

Former international seamer Jason Gillespie has been appointed coach of Pakistan's Test team.

The 49-year-old joins Pakistan's red ball setup on a two-year deal after resigning from head coaching roles of the South Australia Redbacks and Adelaide Strikers last month.

In reacting to his appointment, Gillespie commended the longtime strength of Pakistan's cricket culture.

"Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base," the Kamilaroi man said in a statement.

"I love Test cricket and being able to focus on that is something I like very much. I also love the fact that there is so much talent in Pakistan.

"I understand there will be expectation and that comes with the role. All I can do is to take it in my stride and I would not have taken on the job if I did not think I could deal with it."

Previous to his tenure in Adelaide, Gillespie coached Yorkshire (2012-2016) and Sussex (2018-2020) in England's County Championship, with stints also in Zimbabwe, India and Papua New Guinea.

His coaching successes include leading Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015, however his time at the helm in Adelaide has been less fruitful, with the Redbacks this year finishing in the bottom half of the Sheffield Shield ladder for the fourth consecutive season.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) announced the appointment of Gillespie, Kirsten and Mahmood (right) on Sunday. (Image: K.M. Chaudary/AP Photo)

Coinciding with Gillespie's appointment, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also appointed former South African player and coach, Gary Kirsten to lead the country's white ball sides, with former Pakistan allrounder, Azhar Mahmood named an assistant across all formats.

"Both Kirsten and Gillespie are famous and experienced coaches and their appointment confirms the trust the international community has in our team," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Sunday.

Gillespie's first task as Pakistan Test coach will be in August when his side faces Bangladesh in two Tests followed by a three-Test home series against England.

The side will then tour South Africa as part of the World Test Championship for two-Test series in December.