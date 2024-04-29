Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Opposition parties combine in race to govern Solomons

Kirsty Needham -
No clear winner has emerged following a national election in the Solomon Islands. (Image: AP PHOTO)

The two major opposition parties in the Solomon Islands have struck a coalition deal as they vie with former prime minister Manasseh Sogavare's party to form a government after an election with no clear winner.

The April 17 election was the first since Sogavare struck a security pact with China in 2022, inviting Chinese police into the Pacific Islands archipelago and drawing the nation closer to Beijing.

China, the US and neighbouring Australia are closely watching the election result because of its potential impact on regional security.

Election results on Wednesday showed Sogavare's OUR party won 15 of the 50 seats in parliament, two more than the opposition CARE coalition.

Independents and micro parties won 15 seats.

Courting the independents will be the key to reaching the 26 seats needed to form a government.

On Saturday, the CARE coalition of Matthew Wales' Solomon Islands Democratic Party, U4C and former prime minister Rick Houenipwela's Democratic Alliance Party struck an agreement with the second-largest opposition party, Peter Kenilorea Jr's United, to form a coalition with 20 seats.

Houenipwela told Reuters the groups had not decided which party leader to nominate as the bloc's candidate for prime minister.

"Our group is responding to the cries and wishes of our people to take back Solomon Islands and to bring back confidence in the leadership and the governing of our country," the coalition said in a statement.

Sogavare said during the week his party had the support of two micro parties and would woo independents.

Kirsty Needham - AAP

   Related   

Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
Sport
Blaize of glory: teen Talagi shows his NRL promise
It took 80 minutes at fullback for Blaize Talagi to show why there could well...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Knights avoid rival pluck to re-sign Dane Gagai on two-year extension
Dane Gagai is set to go well past 200 games with the Knights after recommitting...
Jarred Cross 11 May 2024

   Kirsty Needham   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."