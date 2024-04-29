Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Drua hold out fast-finishing Moana Pasifika

Australian Associated Press -
Winger Taniela Rakuro scored two tries in the Drua's hard-fought win over Moana Pasifika. (Image: Brett Phibbs/AAP PHOTOS)

Fijian Drua have exacted some revenge on Moana Pasifika, holding out their rivals to secure a hard-fought 24-17 Super Rugby Pacific victory in Lautoka.

After suffering a three-point loss in Super Round back in early March, the Drua made amends to consolidate their place inside the finals-bound top eight.

Winger Taniela Rakuro scored two tries, opening his haul in the first minute after a break by Iosefo Masi, with the match played in scorching heat that didn't deter a big home crowd at Churchill Park.

The Drua lost hooker Mesulame Doge to a yellow card for a high tackle, but Moana were unable to take advantage of the overlap with their opponents, instead collecting three points through the boot of Isaiah Armsttong-Ravula.

The Drua then pushed the score out to a halftime margin of 17-0, with winger Selestino Ravutaumada crossing at the 35-minute mark.

Moana Pasifika opened their account seven minutes into the second stanza through centre Henry Taefu.

When Rakuro scored his second try in the 68th minute, crossing in the corner after a quick ball from the ruck, it looked like the Drua would cruise to victory.

But Moana kept coming, and with tries scored by Sione Havili Talitui and Sama Malolo in the space of four minutes, they were back in the hunt.

It made for a frantic final few minutes, but the Drua's defence stood tall to secure a valuable win.

Australian Associated Press

   Related   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024

   Australian Associated Press   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."