US comedian called out for anti-Indigenous racism

A US comedian has sparked outrage for a series of "jokes" aimed at First Nations Australians with references to racist stereotypes during his Australian tour.

Andrew Schulz made the "jokes" on the back of referencing recent Israel-Palestine rallies across the country.

"All these white Australians out there, (saying) 'give them back their land'," he said.

"Just all these Aboriginals on the grass (would be) like 'what the - ?...Give who back their land? 'We don't even want the land, we want you to increase Centrelink'," he said in an attempted Indigenous accent.

"Just increase the Centre(link)...Do you know how expensive fuel is? I can't even afford to sniff it anymore."

Laughter can be heard from the crowd.

One social media user commented the routine "started off well…but took a disgustingly racist turn".

Schulz continued with remarks regarding racist stereotypes and land rights.

Short videos from a show posted online to Schulz' online accounts received a raft of comments from users across social media platforms.

Kuku Yalanji-Jirrbal-Badu islander singer/songwriter Kee'ahn labelled the material "disgusting" while Yorta Yorta rapper Neil Morris, known by stagename DRMNGOW, was also critical.

"This is utterly disgustingly disgraceful. Anyone applauding this aught to be gravely ashamed. This is a subhuman take," he wrote.

DRMNGNOW was then targeted with disparaging responses from users who supported Schulz's racist material.

The rapper returned fire, slamming negative responses directed his way.

Schulz has a history of troubling material about First Nations people.

While touring the country in 2019, his routine made similarly concerning remarks, including references to assimilation efforts post-colonisation.

"I just learned what an Aboriginal was," he said on his previous tour.

"For the last week I've been walking around like 'man, black people out here love picnics'…every time I see black people they're picnicking."

After referencing America's own battles with racism, he goes to comment on being informed of Australia's "shitty" history and how "it's been very hard to get them to assimilate to like white western culture".

"I'm like 'What? They're relaxing in a park drinking wine'. Mission accomplished Australia."