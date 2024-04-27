Burgoyne stars in Port Adelaide's narrow win over St Kilda

A career-best performance from Jase Burgoyne has helped propel Port Adelaide to a ten-point win over St Kilda on Friday night at the Adelaide Oval.

Burgoyne starred with an equal team-high 27 disposals – including 11 contested – in his team's 11.16 (82) to 11.6 (72) win.

The 20-year-old was solid all game, but particularly in the last quarter when the match was in the balance.

His performance drew strong praise from coach Ken Hinkley post-match.

"I'd be happy to say that it was his best senior performance," Hinkley said.

"I think he's shown lots of growth, (especially) in his last three weeks where he has had a bit of a look at it."

Burgoyne has averaged 23 disposals – a significant increase on his career average – across his past three games since earning a recall into the Power team.

Jase Burgoyne was handed his father's number during the pre-season. (Image: Port Adelaide FC)

"He's got a really promising career ahead of him," Hinkley added.

"He's had to work hard – we made him work hard.

"He's one of the younger boys who have had to wack away and work hard on his game and "he's done really well.

"I thought his last quarter was remarkable."

The Larrakia, Warai and Kokatha man is in his third season at the club and has played 19 games since making his debut in 2022.

Jase is the son of Port Adelaide Hall of Fame member Peter Burgoyne, who was a member of the club's 2004 premiership win and featured in 240 games across 13 seasons.

Burgoyne followed in the footsteps of his champion father by donning the No. 7 jumper since the beginning of the season.

Jason Horne-Francis showed patches of his game-breaking best, finishing with 20 disposals and an equal match-high six clearances.

Lachie Jones had a season-high 15 touches, overcoming a hamstring scare from last weekend's loss to Collingwood, while Willie Rioli was impactful with 10 disposals and two goals.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera showed plenty of creativity from defence and was one of St Kilda's best players with 26 disposals while Marcus Windhager had a serviceable performance through the midfield, finishing with 21 touches.