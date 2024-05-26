Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Exclusive: Regulator probes Aboriginal corporation board’s request for special administration

Giovanni Torre -
Danggu Geikie Gorge National Park on Bunuba Country. Image: Richard Wainwright (AAP).
:

The Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations has asked the board of Kimberley-based Bunuba Dawangarri Aboriginal Corporation for more details surrounding their request for a special administrator to be appointed for the registered native title body and its enterprises.  

On 20 May the BDAC board resolved to ask ORIC for the appointment.

On 23 May, the regulator contacted the board with a letter seen by National Indigenous Times confirming it had received both the request and, on 22 May, information relating to a BDAC members calling for a meeting.

ORIC noted the request for an administrator was signed by three BDAC directors, and asked the board to confirm that the decision to request special administration was made by a majority of the corporation's directors in accordance with section 487-5(1)(h) of the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act 2006.

The regulator also asked the board to confirm the decision by providing a copy of the directors meeting minutes whereby the decision was made, as well as to provide any further information in relation to the special administration request that the board may wish the Registrar or a Delegate of the Registrar to consider.

ORIC also asked that the directors advise them of the proposed action in regard to the BDAC members request for a meeting.

The board has been given a deadline of close of business Friday, 31 May 2024, to respond.

It is understood that a number of BDAC members are opposed to the request for a special administrator to be appointed.

More to come.

   Related   

News
Kanak leader calls to 'maintain resistance' to France
The leader of a pro-independence party in New Caledonia has called on supporte...
Barbara Surk 26 May 2024
News
Macron sees Pacific power, influence in New Caledonia
In 2018, a year after becoming France's president, Emmanuel Macron flew to the r...
Layli Foroudi and Juliette Jabkhiro 26 May 2024
News
Indigenous healing services boost ahead of Sorry Day
Healing workshops, on-country camps and the documentation of Stolen Generation...
Holly Hales 26 May 2024
News
"Posing no harm": NSW Police launch internal review after Aboriginal man's conviction for resisting arrest overturned
An Aboriginal man who was found guilty of resisting police has had his convictio...
Dechlan Brennan 26 May 2024

   Giovanni Torre   

News
Exclusive: Regulator probes Aboriginal corporation board’s request for special administration
The Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations has asked the board of Ki...
Giovanni Torre 26 May 2024
News
Waanyi Garawa Gudanji woman Lizzie Hogan steps up for NT seat of Barkly
The Waanyi-Garawa-Gudanji woman Lizzie Hogan will run for the NT seat of Barkly...
Giovanni Torre 24 May 2024
News
Advocates urge Queensland spit hood ban as inquest into death in custody hears final witness
After over one month of hearings, on Tuesday the inquest into the death of mothe...
Giovanni Torre 21 May 2024
News
Exclusive: Board of leading WA native title group asks regulator to appoint special administrator
The board of a leading native title body in Western Australia’s Kimberley region...
Giovanni Torre 21 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."