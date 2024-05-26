Exclusive: Regulator probes Aboriginal corporation board’s request for special administration

The Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations has asked the board of Kimberley-based Bunuba Dawangarri Aboriginal Corporation for more details surrounding their request for a special administrator to be appointed for the registered native title body and its enterprises.



On 20 May the BDAC board resolved to ask ORIC for the appointment.



On 23 May, the regulator contacted the board with a letter seen by National Indigenous Times confirming it had received both the request and, on 22 May, information relating to a BDAC members calling for a meeting.



ORIC noted the request for an administrator was signed by three BDAC directors, and asked the board to confirm that the decision to request special administration was made by a majority of the corporation's directors in accordance with section 487-5(1)(h) of the Corporations (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander) Act 2006.



The regulator also asked the board to confirm the decision by providing a copy of the directors meeting minutes whereby the decision was made, as well as to provide any further information in relation to the special administration request that the board may wish the Registrar or a Delegate of the Registrar to consider.



ORIC also asked that the directors advise them of the proposed action in regard to the BDAC members request for a meeting.



The board has been given a deadline of close of business Friday, 31 May 2024, to respond.



It is understood that a number of BDAC members are opposed to the request for a special administrator to be appointed.



More to come.