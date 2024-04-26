Garrmalang Festival joins forces with Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation's Indigenous Fashion Projects for First Nations fashion exhibition

Garrmalang Festival has announced an exciting new addition to its 2024 program with news the festival will be joining forces with Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation's Indigenous Fashion Projects for a special First Nations fashion exhibition.

The festival is set to take place from 22-25 May, with the First Nations Fashion Exhibition will be held on May 22 and 23. Taking place at Darwin Entertainment Centre's The Gallery, the fashion spectacle is also free for festival goers and families to attend and enjoy.

Garrmalang Festival has chosen to team up with Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation's Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) to take attendees on a journey through the Northern Territory's First Nations fashion scene - where tradition meets innovation and heritage intertwines with modernity.

From the elegance of high couture gowns to the vibrant stories woven into bespoke printed materials and fabrics, those attending the event's 3D fashion installation will be immersed in a celebration of culture, creativity, and timeless style.

After several First Nations designers made headlines for their success at this year's recent Melbourne Fashion Festival, the time has come to further showcase their talent and creativity on Northern Territory soil.

Set to feature garments and textiles from Northern Territory designers and Art Centres including Yarrenyty Arltere Artists, Anindilyakwa Arts, Moydra Designs by Yvonne Odegaard and Ikuntji Artists, visitors will be able to wander through The Gallery at Darwin Entertainment Centre and immerse themselves in this a series of journey's told through style and storytelling.

Promotional material for Garrmalang Festival's First Nations exhibition. (Image: Instagram @garrmalangfestival)

Garrmalang Festival's Ben Graetz said he was immensely proud to come on board as the festival's creative director, which boasts an exciting event-packed program in 2024.

"Garrmalang Festival is more than just an event; it's a testament to resilience, creativity, and community. It's a platform where voices are amplified, traditions are celebrated, and connections are forged," Graetz said.

"Each year, we weave together a powerful program that reflects the depth and beauty of First Nations storytelling, music, dance, and visual arts from the top end of Australia to every corner of our vast country.

"As we embark on this four-day journey of laughter, storytelling, deep listening and dancing, let us embrace the magic of Garrmalang Festival with open hearts and open minds. Let us come together as one community, bound by tradition and resilience."

Musical duo Electric Fields. (Image: Your Centre)

With several other free and ticketed events available for festival-goers to attend and participate in, this year's program has been created with the intention of offering up a little something the whole family can enjoy.

Gary Lang NT Dance Company will take to the stage on the May 22 and 23 for their dance duet 'The Other Side of Me', award-winning music duo Electric Fields will join forces with Darwin Symphony Orchestra for an engaging performance at The Playhouse while the Northern Territory's most extraordinary young First Nations leaders and changemakers will take part in BLAK TALK Forces of Change talk session on the May 25.

With all that and more, in 2024 those attending Garrmalang Festival can enjoy an event brimming with style and substance.

Featuring a line-up of extraordinary talent, performances, food and events this is one festival creatives from far and wide should not miss.

Garrmalang Festival runs from Wednesday the 22 May to Saturday 25 May 2024. Ticketed events are now on sale and can be purchased online.

