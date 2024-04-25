Jobs Events Advertise Newsletter
National Indigenous Times

Coroner finds human remains from Tasmania’s west coast are Indigenous and over 1000 years old, sparking call for investigation

Callan Morse -
A coroner has determined remains found near Low Rocky Point on Tasmania's West Coast are that of an Aboriginal person. (Image: Dan Arnold Hiking)

A Coroner has determined human remains found protruding from a sand bank on Tasmania's west coast eight years ago are that of an Aboriginal person who died at least 1,100 years ago.

The remains, which include a left and right femur and right radius bone were found by a fisherman at Shank, approximately 6.5 nautical miles north of Low Rocky Point on the west coast of Tasmania.

After being handed in to police and subsequently examined by forensic anthropologist, Dr Anne-Marie Williams, original estimates placed the remains belonged to a person who died "at least 20 years ago and possibly up to 100+ years ago".

"The remains of that of an adult, the epiphyses are fused and a lack of degenerative changes suggestive this person was a younger to middle-aged adult. Measurement of the bones are inconclusive indicating that the remains are within the range of an Aboriginal male, a Caucasian male or a Caucasian female," Dr Wiliams' report read.

At the time, Coroner Simon Cooper determined it "impossible" to complete further identification or cause of death, suggesting it "absurd" to have considered the remains as Aboriginal only based on Dr Williams' report.

However following developments in the National DNA Program for Unidentified and Missing Persons enabled further forensic biological investigations to be carried out.

In his ruling, Coroner Cooper said results from tests carried out on the remains after they were sent to the National lab in September, 2022 enabled him to form the view that the remains are of an Aboriginal person.

"Late last year I received a report which indicated that further mitochondrial DNA testing had obtained a profile which suggested the presence of an S haplogroup found in Aboriginal Australians," Coroner Coopers ruling read.

The treatment of the remains have angered the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's campaign manager, Nala Mansell. (Image: Sarah Maunder)

"Furthermore, radiocarbon dating of the remains indicated that they were much older than previously thought, dating from between 772 and 890 AD and were therefore pre-European."

After concluding the remains as Aboriginal, Coroner Cooper referred the matter to the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, the relevant Aboriginal organisation approved by the Tasmanian Attorney General as per the Coroners Act 1995.

The treatment of the remains has angered Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign manager, Nala Mansell who told The Mercury she was disappointed the remains were subjected to "invasive scientific testing" without permission whilst accusing the Coronial Division of being "completely insensitive to Aboriginal spiritual and cultural belief" in publishing the findings without the Aboriginal community consent.

"We know that our ancestors' spirits can't be laid to rest until they're in their traditional homelands," Ms Mansell told The Mercury.

"We also don't agree with all the different scientific testing on the remains of our old people - but they've done that without letting us know.

"It's just a reminder that colonisation continues to this day. For the past 200 years, the remains of our old people have been disrespected, dug up, tested - and white people have maintained control over the bodies of our ancestors.

"It's disappointing to see that nothing has changed in the past 200 years."

Ms Mansell said the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre intended to contact the Attorney-General seeking a full investigation into how the remains had been dealt with.

   Related   

Coronial Inquest
Senator slams treatment of Tasmanian Aboriginal remains as backlash continues
Greens senator Dorinda Cox has slammed the treatment of Aboriginal remains, whic...
Callan Morse 11 May 2024
News
Banyar Jagun's crafty and courageous move to get its products on Woolworths shelves
When proud Wiradjuri man Nathan Dureau spruiked his business idea to a major ret...
Brendan Foster 11 May 2024
News
SNAICC calls for affordable childcare for Indigenous families in upcoming budget
The peak body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children has called for...
Dechlan Brennan 11 May 2024
News
New ambulances part of push to close health gap in remote Central Australian communities
Two new high-tech ambulances geared to help save lives and increase emergency re...
Giovanni Torre 10 May 2024

   Callan Morse   

Kurtley Beale
Returning Beale must 'find his feet'
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is well aware of the on-field threat Kurtley Beale...
Marco Monteverde 11 May 2024
Racism In Sport
Judiciary gaffe 'weird', but no issue for Jarome Luai
Jarome Luai insists he took no offence at being wrongly mentioned in the Spencer...
Scott Bailey 11 May 2024
Sport
Eagles eyeing Flyin' Ryan return as confidence rebuilds
West Coast coach Adam Simpson wants Liam Ryan to become Flyin' Ryan again, but...
Justin Chadwick 11 May 2024
Sport
Storm rookie No.1 Sua thrives on Slater's magic dust
Billy Slater is still weaving his magic at Melbourne Storm with new razzle-dazzl...
Joe Gould 11 May 2024
"The National Indigenous Times acknowledges and pays respect to past and present Traditional Custodians and Elders of this nation. We recognise Aboriginal Community’s continuing connection to their lands, waters and stories and acknowledge that sovereignty has never been ceded."