National Indigenous Times

'More than 100 dead' in Papua New Guinea landslide

More than 100 people are reported dead in a landslide in Papua New Guinea. (file) (Image: AP PHOTO)

More than 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote Papua New Guinea, 

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600km northwest of the South Pacific island nation's capital Port Moresby about 3am on Friday local time, ABC TV in Australia is reporting.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher. 

Social media video show locals pulling out buried bodies.

Australian Associated Press

